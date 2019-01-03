Reuben Foster has domestic battery charges stemming from alleged November incident dropped

Domestic battery charges filed against Washington linebacker Reuben Foster stemming from an alleged November 2018 incident have been dropped. The Hillsborough County Criminal Division announced the decision on Thursday.

Here's a copy of the order, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The misdemeanor charge of domestic battery for #Redskins LB Reuben Foster has been dropped, as @TMZ reported. At this point, Foster remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. Here is the document. pic.twitter.com/0aCGYhFlSe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2019

The charges were initially filed in late November, hours before the 49ers took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After news of the charges broke, the 49ers released Foster from the team.

The alleged victim is Elissa Ennis, with whom Foster has been "in an on-again-off-again relationship over the past three years." In a statement, Tampa police said Foster and Ennis were involved in a verbal altercation Saturday during which "Foster slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area, and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her face. Officers observed a one-inch scratch on the victim's left collarbone." According to the San Francisco Chronicle, two members of the hotel's valet-parking staff said an ambulance was at the team hotel earlier in the evening.

TMZ Sports spoke with Foster's attorney about the charges being dropped, and he noted that Ennis had previously alleged domestic violence committed by Foster, only to change her story at trial.

TMZ Sports spoke with Foster's attorney Eddie Suarez who tells us he believes the case was dropped due to issues with the witness' credibility. Suarez says he believes the fact Foster's accuser has changed her story about a previous domestic violence incident multiple times was a factor in the decision to drop the case.

Days after being released by San Francisco in the wake of the new charges, Foster was claimed on waivers by Washington, which immediately drew widespread criticism for the decision. They were the only team to file a claim for Foster, and other NFL teams were reportedly dismayed that they did so, saying the decision made the entire league look bad. The team's senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams, though, vigorously defended the decision. That defense went over so poorly that he had to issue an "apology" soon after.

Foster was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List and did not appear for Washington this season. He may still face a league-mandated suspension despite these charges being dropped.