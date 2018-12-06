Reuben Foster's ex-girlfriend explains why she lied under oath, can't believe Redskins signed LB

The 49ers released troubled linebacker Reuben Foster on Nov. 25, hours after he was arrested at a Tampa hotel and hours before the team was set to face the Buccaneers. Foster was booked on one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic-violence battery.

Foster's alleged victim was Elissa Ennis, whom the linebacker has at times been in a relationship with over the past three years. In a statement, Tampa police said Foster and Ennis were involved in a verbal altercation Saturday and "Foster slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area, and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her face. Officers observed a one-inch scratch on the victim's left collarbone."

Ennis spoke with Good Morning America in an interview that aired Thursday morning and said she felt police officers didn't believe her when she placed a 911 call from the Tampa hotel in part because 49ers officials told officers that Ennis had previously recanted allegations of abuse by Foster.

"Even when I called the police, the 49ers came up there," Ennis said, via ABC.com. "... I have pictures of the 49ers coming up there trying to talk to the police telling them I'm the same ex-girlfriend that set up there and lied."

Ennis had traveled to Tampa to work on her relationship with Foster. The two currently weren't together.

"We both were seeing therapists and stuff, trying to work on our relationship," she said. "So I was like, 'I can't believe you -- you're back to doing this,'" Ennis said of the alleged hotel confrontation.

In May, three months after Foster was involved in an incident that led to three felony charges, Ennis recanted allegations that Foster had dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head eight to 10 times in a February incident that led to the linebacker's arrest.

"I wanted him to go down. I was pissed," Ennis, said at the time.

But Ennis told GMA she lied when she said Foster was never physical.

"I was not telling the truth. I was not telling the truth," Ennis said. ... "I did what I had to do for the person I loved. I thought he would change. Anybody in my position would do the same," Ennis said.

Ennis said her original account to authorities was what actually happened before Foster's February arrest.

"Reuben threw my clothes off the balcony, he threw my stuff out the house, he dragged me down the stairs two, three times, he punched me in my face two, three times, he pulled me by my hair, kicked me, spit on me," she said.

Two days after the 49ers released Foster, the linebacker had a new home with the Redskins, who claimed him on waivers. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports that other teams around the league were shocked and dismayed by the move. Ennis was also in disbelief.

"When he got signed, I was like, I can't believe somebody picked him up," she told GMA. "... I just couldn't believe somebody picked him up in less than how many hours? I was shocked."

The NFL placed Foster on its Commissioner Exempt List, which means he can't practice or attend games, but can be at the team's facility for meetings, workouts and and other permitted non-football activities. But, as La Canfora notes, Foster has previously violated the personal conduct policy and as a result, could face severe discipline.