Reuben Foster's girlfriend recants claim, says 49ers linebacker didn't injure her

The domestic violence case against 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is now on uncertain ground following a recantation by his girlfriend on Wednesday.

In a statement to the Sacramento Bee, the girlfriend's lawyer, Stephanie Rickard, said that the alleged incident from February never happened and that her client made up the entire altercation, which had allegedly involved Foster physically attacking the woman.

"(Foster) did not strike her, injure her or threaten her," Rickard said.

The woman, who did suffer multiple injuries from an incident in February, is now saying that she got injured from a fight that she had with another woman. According to the girlfriend, she lied to police about Foster's involvement after the linebacker threatened to break up with her.

"She was extremely upset and told him if he broke up with her she would 'trash his career,'" Rickard said.

Rickard said there's video evidence of the fight that the girlfriend had with the other woman. According to the Bee, the girlfriend wanted to recant everything she said about Foster, but the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office went ahead and filed charges anyway. On April 12, Foster was charged with three felonies, including one charge of domestic violence, one charge of forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and one charge of possessing an assault weapon.

The girlfriend, who was taken to the hospital for her injuries, originally told police that Foster dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head eight to 10 times.

With the victim now saying that she lied about everything, it's unclear what will happen with the case. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office could try to move forward if they think the girlfriend was coerced into recanting. Foster could face more than 11 years in prison if convicted and a six-game suspension under the league's domestic violence policy if the DA moves forward with the case and wins.

Foster hasn't been practicing with the 49ers over the past week, but he could return at some point in the near future if the 49ers are comfortable with the situation. General manager John Lynch had said on Monday that the team would definitely cut Foster if he were found guilty of any of the three charges.

"I want to be abundantly clear, if these charges are proven true, if Reuben did hit this young lady, he won't be a part of this organization going forward," Lynch said.

Foster has been making headlines, and not in the good way, for the past year. Back in March 2017, Foster was sent home early from the combine after getting into a heated discussion with a hospital worker while waiting to get tested. His urine sample also came back as a diluted sample which, according to the NFL's substance abuse policy, is considered a positive test.

The 49ers' 2017 first-round pick was also arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana after an incident in Alabama.