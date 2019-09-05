Reunited with Kirk Cousins, Josh Doctson calls move to Vikings 'a no-brainer'

At picks No. 22 and No. 23 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings took two promising wide receivers.

Josh Doctson was a talented wideout who put up 1,326 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior season at TCU, and was selected by the Redskins. Laquon Treadwell quickly emerged as one of the most dynamic receivers in the nation during his junior season at Ole Miss, recording 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns, and was taken by the Vikings with the very next pick.

Both did not hit the ground running in the NFL, and after their first three seasons, both had their fifth-year options declined by their respective teams in May.

There's no doubt that the Vikings were considering Doctson with the No. 23 overall pick in 2016 if he ended up falling to them, and now they have their chance. Minnesota released Treadwell and signed Doctson within the same week, even though he is currently considered a bust.

Doctson caught 44 passes for 532 yards and two touchdowns in 2018. Some of those numbers were career highs for the former first-round pick, but he just never developed into the star the Redskins wanted him to be.

Doctson is looking for stability in his career, in his on-field role and with the quarterback situation. Last year, Washington ended up starting four different signal callers, and they appear to still reside in quarterback purgatory. It's been that way ever since Kirk Cousins left town.

With Cousins, Doctson put up a career high six touchdowns in 2017. He was the one quarterback who Doctson seemed to establish a legitimate rapport with, which is why he called his decision to join the Vikings, "a no-brainer."

"Minnesota called, and it was a no-brainer [decision because of] knowing Kirk," Doctson said via the team's official website.

"It's a good feeling to see somebody familiar out there under center. It's going to be good, and we'll just continue to work," Doctson later added. "You can't really buy chemistry, so being able to know we had a couple years there where we were building some chemistry, hopefully that's still there. I assume [it is]."

Following cut day, the Vikings carried just four receivers. Adding a fifth in Doctson, who has experience operating as a No. 1 wideout, is a move that rounds out this receiving corps nicely.

"It's hard to bring someone in who I have no reps with and expect them, with two or three days of practice, to jump in, but you have a longer relationship, I think that makes a big difference, and I think he does have some special skill sets that we can use to our advantage," Cousins said. "You want depth at every position. It's not a luxury you have much of the time, but anytime you can have a guy, who for me in 2017, was really our top receiver, to have a guy like that who can provide depth to your roster, if heaven forbid, something does happen to one of our receivers, I think that's a big asset."