After winning just one of its first nine games during the 2025 season, the New Orleans Saints were able to gain momentum during the second half by winning five of their last eight with newly installed rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. New Orleans carried that positive spirit into the offseason and made personnel moves in support of the young quarterback.

One of those decisions was selecting Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson at No. 8 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jordyn Tyson NO • WR TAR 18 REC 15 REC YDs 110 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

Has Jordyn Tyson been worth the injury risk?

Tyson emerged from the pre-draft process as WR1 on my personal board, but his unavailability impacted his stock. He missed 20 games, including the entire 2023 season, over four seasons in college. When available, Tyson, who began his collegiate career at Colorado, was one of the most productive receivers in college football. He amassed 158 receptions for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns in just three seasons.

Discussions involving Tyson and Ohio State's Carnell Tate, who was taken No. 4 overall, often referred to Tate as the bigger receiver and Tyson as the more explosive option. But this failed to acknowledge that Tyson was similar in size to Tate.

The sample size is small, but Tyson has been impactful in two games played. He has been targeted on 38.3% of routes run for 120 yards. His usage has been a near-even split between the slot and the boundary.

Tyson comes from an athletic family — he's the brother of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson — and it's noticeable. Jordyn is explosive in and out of his breaks. He will run through arm tackles after the catch and has the range to go high or low. His route-running has been inconsistent, but he does not tip his breaks. Tyson will attack the ball in the air, but he did have a fumble in the Browns game.

New Orleans was reportedly interested in LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane before Kansas City traded up. Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. was another player commonly linked to the NFC franchise. Bain has been underwhelming thus far.

Long-term outlook

Tyson's production will not compare to the Browns' Denzel Boston or K.C. Concepcion, or even Tate. He missed too many games so far this season, but Tyson belongs in the conversation from a sheer talent perspective. He is a fluid athlete with a legitimate ability to evade would-be tacklers.

Injuries are difficult, if not impossible, to predict, so projecting Tyson's career would be reckless. Availability will always be the hot topic regarding Tyson, but on-field performance has justified the Saints' belief in him as a top-10 overall talent.