What are first-year head coach Mike LaFleur's beliefs about how to build a team and who would be those foundational players for the Arizona Cardinals? Those were the questions being asked prior to the 2026 NFL Draft.

The offensive line was thought to be a priority for the offensive-minded head coach, but was there a prospect worth consideration for the No. 3 overall selection, or was best player available the more astute approach?

It was not until the final month before the draft that Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love had been associated with the Cardinals. Then, the conversation evolved into: 'Can the Cardinals afford to select a luxury position when there are so many other needs on the roster?' Las Vegas selected Ashton Jeanty No. 6 overall in 2025, and the team was worse the following season.

Nearly halfway through the regular season, was Arizona justified in picking a running back No. 3 overall?

Love's impact and the opportunity cost

The rookie out of Notre Dame has played in five games this season but has now missed time with a high ankle sprain. He has been on the field for 34.4% of the offensive snaps through Week 7. In those moments, he has accumulated 67 carries for 245 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown, as well as 11 receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Free agent acquisition Tyler Allgeier has taken on a share of the workload.

At 6-foot, 212 pounds, Love is an upright runner who is patient allowing blocks to develop and following them. He displays great vision and has the skill set to be on the field for all three downs. The runner stands tall in the pocket and pops oncoming rushers but inconsistently sustains blocks and leaks out into routes. However, among running backs with at least 50 carries, Love ranks dead last in tackle avoidance rate (6.0%), according to TruMedia.

Love has been a good player, and yet the Cardinals are 2-5 on the season. Saying a team in Arizona's situation should not take a running back is not a reflection of Love's talent, but of the opportunity cost. The value of his contract is fourth-highest and features the largest guarantee among running backs. By comparison, the value of Carnell Tate's contract, who was taken one pick later, ranks No. 10 among wide receivers and is second-most on his own team.

If they had taken the highest-drafted offensive tackle (Spencer Fano) or Arvell Reese, those contracts would have been more valuable to the team and arguably more impactful on the field.

The situation is comparable to Jeanty in Las Vegas last season. A running back should be the whipped cream or cherry (depending upon one's personal preference) on top for an offense. The offensive line must be sound, and the quarterback must be able to threaten downfield so that defenses are not bearing down on the box. If those roles are intact, then a team would be justified in using a high selection on the position regardless of the defense's competency.

Long-term outlook

Is Love one of the league's elite running backs? Maybe not, but he will be a key contributor through his rookie contract at the very least. As a draft prospect, he looked more like an improved, more patient version of Travis Etienne, but it would not be fair to put a cap on his ceiling until Arizona adequately addresses the offensive line.

Ironically, a previous stance against running backs has softened. NFL teams have shown more willingness to extend running backs beyond the rookie contract. Running backs are also playing into their late 20s and early 30s, which has slowly eroded the longevity argument. As the run game becomes more predominant across the league, the value of the position should rise.