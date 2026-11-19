The Kansas City Chiefs made significant changes to their offense by moving on from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and spending big on running back Kenneth Walker III, but the sheer volume of moves on defense was more impressive. On the heels of an uncharacteristic 6-11 season, the franchise bid farewell to a trio of defensive starters and even more depth.

The Chiefs were flush with draft capital after trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles. The team utilized its newfound wealth to revamp the defense. How are those decisions maturing halfway through the regular season?

Should Kansas City have traded up for Mansoor Delane?

Kansas City traded away All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and allowed cornerback Jaylen Watson to walk in free agency. Leadership decided to reallocate financial resources elsewhere and invest in the position through the draft. After acquiring Nohl Williams in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs traded up from No. 9 overall to No. 6 overall, in exchange for third- and fifth-round picks, for the right to select Delane.

When available, Delane has been excellent. He operates with supreme awareness of his surroundings and plays aggressively downhill in run support. The LSU product is not afraid to be physical at the line of scrimmage or through the route. He has the top-end speed to stay in-phase when covering crossing routes, but has been known to allow receivers behind him.

Delane has missed three games this season due to injury. TruMedia credits him with 234 yards and 1 touchdown allowed on 15 receptions.

If the Chiefs hadn't traded up, would another team have picked him sooner? Teams generally have an inkling of another team's interest when making such a move. The Commanders and Saints sat ahead of Kansas City before the trade. Odds are good Washington would have taken Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles Jr., but the Saints were the real mystery. New Orleans lost Alontae Taylor in free agency and Kool-Aid McKinstry's play had been frustrating, to say the least. They ultimately selected Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson before signing veteran cornerback Martin Emerson shortly after the draft.

Although it was a relatively steep price to pay for a cornerback, Kansas City was convinced about the player and thought he might no longer be available if they waited; the reasoning was sound. Those resources could have helped address the team's wide receiver problem. Notre Dame's Malachi Fields was literally taken with the third-round pick Cleveland received, and Caleb Douglas was taken one pick later.

Were the Chiefs too focused on defensive help at No. 29 overall?

Kansas City would then select Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods at 29th overall. Defensive tackle is a position the Chiefs had been linked to throughout the pre-draft process, so it did not come as a surprise when they elected to address it. Were they too rigid in their approach rather than adapting as the first round progressed?

As established quarterbacks advance into the latter stages of their careers, teams often prioritize other roster needs rather than helping them. Green Bay's track record of not drafting wide receivers in the first round ran parallel to Aaron Rodgers' career, for example. Any offensive deficiency can be masked by Patrick Mahomes' performance or Andy Reid's play-calling; that is how the franchise has operated.

Until this off-season's signing of Walker, notable skill position changes included the trade of Tyreek Hill and the signings of Hollywood Brown or DeAndre Hopkins. Neither was a particular needle-mover.

If the Chiefs had been more open-minded, would Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston or Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. have impacted this year's team more? Hindsight is 20-20, but it would be difficult to debate that argument.

Among 31 rookies with 50+ pass-rushing snaps this season, Woods ranks second-to-last in pressure rate (2.2%), according to TruMedia. He also has not been credited with a defensive run stuff.

Long-term outlook

Delane looks like a high-quality long-term starter. Cornerback is an incredibly volatile position year-over-year, and only a small number can maintain a level of excellence in the NFL. Too often, people see a high number of interceptions and equate that to coverage ability; some of the worst contracts in the league have been doled out as a result of that flawed way of thinking.

The conversation is particularly interesting regarding Kansas City because the franchise has traded away Marcus Peters, L'Jarius Sneed and McDuffie over the years. Will Delane spend his entire career with the Chiefs or become a trade chip down the road?

Regarding Woods, he does not turn 22 until March, so it is too early to definitively say what his career will look like. However, he has yet to prove how he will win as a pass rusher in the NFL, and his run defense has hardly been better. The players who initially struggle to contribute rarely develop into difference-makers.

If Woods eventually occupies the role Chris Jones has held for a decade, the team may salvage value, but early returns have been disappointing.