Rex Grossman says Mike Shanahan has tape of meeting where RG3 made demands

Rex Grossman last played an NFL game in 2011, and he was last on a roster in 2012. Of course, because the final few seasons of his career were played for Washington, that means he was there for the beginning (and beginning of the end) of the Robert Griffin III era, and all that it entailed.

In a radio interview on ESPN 980, Grossman let loose with a whole lot of detail about Griffin, current Washington starter Kirk Cousins and former Washington coach Mike Shanahan, who drafted the two QBs in the same season.

The major highlight is Grossman's accounting of a meeting during which Griffin reportedly told Washington's coaching staff that he no longer wanted to run any zone-read plays. Griffin denies that he said it, but Grossman alleged that there is a video tape of the meeting. He also said that Griffin's desire to play differently led to the drop-off in the quality of his play.

"Yeah, that story's true," Grossman said. "Mike Shanahan has the tape of that meeting, if you want to get dramatic about it. Yeah, that video's on tape. But I mean, it's not that important to talk about it. Regardless of his desires to do different things, he wasn't as good of a player the second year. I don't know what happened to him. But he just wasn't the same person, wasn't the same player. Again, he was trying to be someone he wasn't. Like we were talking about Kirk earlier, just being himself, being a disciplined accurate quarterback and just playing within himself. I feel like Robert was trying to be Aaron Rodgers, or trying to be someone he wasn't instead of embracing himself and what he's good at and building on that. So that could have been a problem as well."

As for why Griffin is no longer in the league, Grossman acknowledged the obvious: it's about his health. But he also alluded to there being some other mysterious reason, before declining to go into detail on what that reason might be.

"I think that the number one reason is that general managers are kind of scared that he's just not any good anymore because of his injuries," Grossman said. "I think they view him as not as athletic because of his injuries. There's other reasons. I mean, I could really talk about it, but I'm not. But I think that's the number one reason for sure. I mean, coming into the league he had one of the best rookie seasons I've ever seen, and he was fired up and healthy and running around and bright-eyed and willing to take coaching and all sort of things. He was like the perfect player, coming into the league as a rookie, and it went south after that. That's the bottom line."

Of course, after Griffin moved on, Cousins became the starter. And Grossman is quite high on Cousins, calling him a top-10 quarterback in the NFL.

"I think that he's got a really strong arm, he's accurate, and is an extremely disciplined person," Grossman said. "The person he is is what makes him a great player. He's calm, disciplined, accurate and he's a pretty damn good athlete too. So he does everything really well, and a few things exceptionally well. Players enjoy playing around him. He's smart. He's right in there in that top-10 quarterback range; I'm not sure where, but I think he's established that. I know I could pick 20 worse quarterbacks."

Cousins might or might not be a top-10 QB, but he certainly wants to be compensated like one. He has been over the last couple years thanks to Washington's repeated use of the franchise tag, but this offseason he's likely to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent and truly cash in. If it were up to Grossman, Cousins was would get p-a-i-d.

"I think he's worth every penny," Grossman said. "I find it hard to believe that they didn't offer him something he would take. I don't really know the backstory of it too much. I just know that I'm proud of him for sticking to his guns and not taking some little incentive-laden deal that they probably tried to shove down his throat. He said no, and it worked out for him. So he's gotten paid, plenty. And he's probably gonna hit free agency and make a ton of money, so I'm proud of him."