Rex Ryan reportedly interested in Dolphins job if Adam Gase fired, also eying Hurricanes college gig

Rex Ryan apparently wants back in as a coach somewhere and by all accounts really likes the city of Miami, where he is willing to take either the coaching gig for the Miami Hurricanes OR for the Miami Dolphins according to a report.

The Hurricanes stuff popped up on Sunday afternoon in the wake of Mark Richt abruptly announcing his retirement from Miami after just three years and just a single season removed from an ACC Championship Game appearance. Ryan has never coached at the college level, but former Hurricanes players (presumably Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, who played under Ryan in Baltimore) are lobbying to land Rex in Coral Gables.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports Sunday night that Rex "has been calling assistant coaches from his past to gauge their interest in joining him" on Miami's staff, whether it be the Dolphins or the Hurricanes.

Rex apparently, per Salguero, believes the Dolphins situation "could manifest into an interview request" in the coming days.

The Dolphins currently have a coach, in the form of Adam Gase. It's believed Miami owner Stephen Ross is willing to stay the path with Gase but is certainly going to evaluate the situation in the coming hours and days.

Also worth noting: Rex's old boss Mike Tannenbaum is the current football czar in Miami and might be interested in a reunion with his old pal. Except Tannenbaum, Salguero reports, is expected to be fired in the coming week. That's pretty wild -- imagine firing Tannenbaum and hiring Rex. Just a weird thing all around.

Rex is apparently telling potential assistants "that he has a solid chance of landing one or the other" Miami jobs, but that he greatly prefers the Dolphins because he's "an NFL coach at heart."

The last time Rex coached at any level in college? 1999, when he was the defensive coordinator at Kansas State. Prior to that, Ryan was the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma in 1998 and the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati for two years (1996-97). In other words, it's been quite a while since Ryan coached in college. That's not to say he couldn't have success, but he would have some acclimating to do.

Rex wouldn't need any introduction to the AFC East, however. If hired by the Dolphins he would have somehow coached three of the four AFC East teams and would have voluntarily signed up to coach against Bill Belichick three different times. Were he to struggle in Miami and Belichick stick around, it's possible he could be fired by every single other AFC East team while Belichick is still coaching the Patriots.

That's getting pretty far ahead of ourselves here, but don't sleep on Rex's ability to keep finding a way to a job in the AFC East. This could get spicy quickly.