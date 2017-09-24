Rex Ryan wishes he never supported Donald Trump: 'I'm pissed off'

Back in April 2016, then-Bills coach Rex Ryan agreed to introduce then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Buffalo, a decision Ryan now regrets.

On Friday, during a speech in Alabama, Trump said this about the players who have taken a knee during the national anthem to protest social injustice: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now," the president said to a cheering crowd. "Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

On Sunday Ryan, who now serves as a commentator for ESPN, responded:

"When you look at it, we all grew up in an NFL locker room," Ryan said on the set of "Sunday NFL Countdown," which included former players Randy Moss, Matt Hasselbeck, Charles Woodson and Anquan Boldin, and co-host Sam Ponder. "We don't have those issues, you know what I mean?

"Everyone's always been united. Yeah, the views are different but lemme tell you: I'm pissed off. I'll be honest with you. Because I supported Donald Trump. When he asked me to introduce him at a rally in Buffalo, I did that. But I'm reading these comments and it's appalling to me and I'm sure it's appalling to almost any citizen in our country. It should be.

"You know, calling our players SOBs and all that kind of stuff, that's not the men that I know. The men that I know in the locker room I'm proud of. I'm proud to be associated with those people. I apologized for being pissed off but guess what? That's it, because right away I'm associated with what Donald Trump stands for and all that because I introduced him. I never signed up for that, I never wanted that. That doesn't mean I support 100 percent of the things he says."

In the hours since Trump's remarks, players, teams, team owners, the NFLPA, the league and now former coaches and players-turned TV analysts have all criticized the president for his divisive remarks.