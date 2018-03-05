Rich Eisen challenges Roger Goodell to 40-yard dash; Bill Belichick busts out his wallet

Every year Rich Eisen steps onto the starting block at the NFL combine and runs a 40-yard dash, with the NFL Network anchor using the platform to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital. It's resulted in a lot of folks filming themselves doing 40-yard dashes in weird places.

This now includes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who got a challenge from Eisen on the NFL Network Monday broadcast of the combine. Eisen pointed out he would love to see Goodell run and Goodell took to social media to call him out.

Heard you call me out @richeisen. It’s on. Headed down to the 5th floor @nfl345 to run my 40. #RunRichRun @StJude — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) March 5, 2018

Man of the people Roger Goodell everyone! The commish, who is typically considered in pretty good shape, got out there amongst the plebes and sprinted through a big line of cubicles.

According to Brian McCarthy of the league office, Goodell blitzed that bad boy, running a 5.41.

Now, there's some favoritism likely at play here. It's safe to say the guys in the league office are going to have a slow finger on the start and a quick one on the finish. When your boss runs the 40 and broadcasts it to the world, you give him a good time. No-brainer move there.

What makes this time really impressive is Goodell was in a suit, running in an office, with tons of people who work for him watching. It's not an easy spot to run. The suit thing is Eisen's thing and he did his thing on Monday afternoon. (Or earlier, but the NFL Network aired it on Monday.)

And he didn't beat Goodell. But he did break six seconds again.

“You changed your form three or four times in the race…



But the start was unbelievable.”



😂😂😂 a very proud @DeionSanders ⤵️



📺: #RunRichRun pic.twitter.com/uh6eB0Qn7z — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 5, 2018

Eisen's time was not the fastest of his "career," but it was a pretty impressive effort. Running a 40 in a daggum suit isn't easy, no matter how many pairs of custom cleats Under Armour sends you. All told it was Eisen's second-fastest time.

.@richeisen ran the 40-yard dash in 5.97 seconds at the 2018 Combine, his 2nd-fastest time since he began running in 2005#RunRichRun pic.twitter.com/wDbdiiJKYZ — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 5, 2018

And more importantly, this has become a *thing* -- Eisen runs the 40 every year, even though there's no real new twist to the process. But that's because it's not about a gimmick at this point, it's about raising money for St. Jude's.

Everyone is in on it, including the biggest curmudgeon in football, Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Belichick, looking downright resplendent in a Johns Hopkins lacrosse Nike half-zip with (apparently) no undershirt, showed up to the booth and cut Eisen a check for the charity.

Offseason Bill Belichick is the best Bill Belichick. He's laid back, doing some scouting, chilling in Indy, thrilled about charity and loving how the NFL Network is spreading football to every corner of the globe by broadcasting the scouting combine. In all seriousness: Belichick loves football, and the combine and it being broadcast on NFL Network has done a good job of making the game more popular and the nuances of scouting more easily understood. It's a big, dumb spectacle but it's still football.

And, again, charity. Charity is awesome. Helping sick kids through charitable endeavors is just the best. Stop reading and go donate.