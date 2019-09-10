Rich Paul and Klutch Sports reportedly in talks to start an NFL division of the agency

Rich Paul's Klutch Sports is already conquering the NBA and represents quite a bit of starpower around the league.

However, Klutch Sports may not be limited to the NBA much longer. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Paul and Klutch Sports are considering starting an NFL division with agent Damarius Bilbo running it.

NBA is now turning to the NFL: Klutch Sports Group, led by the well-known Rich Paul, is in talks with agent Damarius Bilbo to lead his football division, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2019

Similar to Paul, Bilbo represents a very talented pool of NFL players. Bilbo currently represents the likes of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry among others.

Gordon is currently in the midst of a holdout with the Chargers and has received permission to seek a trade. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Gordon is expected to return to the team over the next six-to-eight weeks.

Klutch Sports has transformed into one of the top agencies in professional sports thanks to Paul. Paul represents some of the most high-profile athletes in the NBA, including Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, and Washington Wizards guard John Wall. Aside from Davis, each of these players are locked up to massive multi-year contracts over the next three-to-four seasons.

There is a bit of controversy surrounding Bilbo's time as an NFL agent. In January 2019, Bilbo was suspended from serving as an agent for three months and received a $12,500 fine after a marketing check for $18,000 was deposited into his bank account rather than Landry's.

Bilbo played multiple positions at Georgia Tech as a college football player and went undrafted in the 2006 NFL Draft. The Mississippi native spent time with the Dallas Cowboys from 2006 to 2008 and has since transitioning to the business side of the NFL.

It's unclear if Paul would have any type of role in the NFL side of Klutch Sports if that does come to fruition. Paul has quickly become the top agent in the NBA, but Bilbo would have to contend with Drew Rosenhaus and others in order to continue to make a name for himself.