Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took to Twitter recently to campaign for his former teammate Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Brady believes that the New England Patriots wouldn't have been the dynasty that they were if it wasn't for Seymour's contributions.

In the process of this, Seymour thanked Brady but also stirred up some controversy.

Seymour replied to Brady's tweet and thanked his former teammate, in addition to urging Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl. The defensive tackle then added that Brady would've had already won another Super Bowl if he wasn't held on the famous Super Bowl XLII play where New York Giants wide receiver David Tyree made the miraculous helmet catch.

To add to the shade, Seymour also tagged former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who put that throw in the perfect spot for Tyree in what is one of the most impressive catches in NFL history. Tyree's catch was on a key 3rd-and-5 in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Giants ended up coming away with a 17-14 win when Manning hit Plaxico Burress for the game-winning touchdown.

Manning nearly was sacked on the play as two Patriots, one of which was Seymour, had Manning in their grasp. However, somehow Manning made it out of the scrum and was able to loft the ball up to Tyree.

Linemen were certainly able to get away with a lot more back in 2007, so Seymour claiming to be held most likely depends on who you ask. It's worth noting that the Super Bowl XLII loss cost the Patriots a perfect season and it would've been the first 19-0 season in NFL history.