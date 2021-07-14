Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman has found himself in trouble with the law. Sherman was charged with burglary domestic violence on Wednesday morning in Seattle, according to King County public records. The former San Francisco 49ers defensive back was booked at the Seattle Correctional Facility and was denied bail. The notice stated the incident is being investigated as a felony.

Shortly after this development was reported, the NFLPA issued this statement about Sherman, who serves as a VP on the executive committee.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

A spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department in Washington told ESPN that a 911 call came from the residence at 2 a.m. PT. The call was concerning an adult male family member who did not live at the residence trying to force his way into the home. When the police arrived, the suspect reportedly fought with officers but was eventually apprehended. The spokesperson would not confirm the name of the person taken into custody to ESPN, however.

The NFL also released a statement, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, but did not mention Sherman by name:

"Free agents are eligible to sign with any team. The league investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy the player would be facing discipline."

Sherman had spent the past three years with the 49ers before becoming a free agent this offseason. With the 49ers, he was named a Second Team All-Pro and invited to his fifth Pro Bowl in 2019, as the 49ers made it all the way to Super Bowl LIV. Sherman is best remembered for his time as one of the captains of the "Legion of Boom" during his seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The elite defensive unit even led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVIII win over the Denver Broncos to cap the 2013 campaign.

The 33-year-old was expected to sign with a team in the coming weeks with training camp right around the corner. According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the New Orleans Saints were among potential landing spots for the veteran defensive back, who has "multiple suitors." Sherman even reportedly discussed a potential return to Seattle, but it's likely this latest development has put everything on hold.