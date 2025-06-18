Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman has been charged with driving under the influence following his arrest in King County back in 2024, according to the Seattle Times. Blood-test results from the State Patrol crime lab showed Sherman had a blood-alcohol level of approximately 0.11 the night of his arrest, which is above the legal limit of 0.08.

Sherman was arrested following a traffic stop around 2 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2024. A Washington State Patrol officer noted Sherman's car was "bouncing back and forth within the lane it was traveling in." The five-time All-Pro cornerback refused a Breathalyzer, but did agree to some voluntary tests. Sherman showed signs of impairment during those voluntary tests, and he was arrested.

Once in custody, police obtained a warrant to draw Sherman's blood. The sample, which was taken approximately two hours after the former Seattle Seahawks star was pulled over, revealed he had a 0.11 blood-alcohol level. A statement from the prosecutor's office obtained by the Seattle Times says it's not unusual for these samples to take "months" to return from the crime lab.

In 2021, Sherman was charged with five misdemeanors in King County, including driving under the influence, endangering roadway workers, resisting arrest and domestic-violence-related counts of malicious mischief and criminal trespass. He eventually pled guilty to first-degree negligent driving, second-degree criminal trespass and speeding in a construction zone as part of a plea deal, per Fox 13. In March 2022, Sherman was ordered to pay $2,500 plus court fees, and assigned to have monitored supervision for two years.

Sherman played 11 NFL seasons; seven with the Seahawks, three with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He established himself as one of the best cornerbacks of the 2010s, and was a key member of the "Legion of Boom." Sherman won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle in 2014 and now serves as an NFL analyst for Amazon.