Richard Sherman: Do the Bills cut Nathan Peterman after five picks in one half?

The Nathan Peterman Experience lasted just 30 minutes but it must've felt immeasurably longer than that for the rookie quarterback and first-year coach Sean McDermott, the man behind the decision to bench veteran Tyrod Taylor.

By halftime, Peterman had thrown an incomprehensible five interceptions and with the reeling Bills trailing the Chargers, 37-7, McDermott had no choice but to reinsert Taylor back into the starting lineup. As often happens, the collective social media consciousness went from skeptical to incredulous to apoplectic as Peterman's interception total grew. Injured Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who has seen NFL quarterbacks in every size, shape, color and ability, even weighed in on what was happening to the Bills in Carson, Calif.

So they bench my guy @TyrodTaylor and the guy they bring in has already thrown 2picks with 10mins left in the 1st. Great decision — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 19, 2017

Note: Sherman sent the above tweet early in the first quarter. Things were about to get a lot worse for Peterman and the Bills.

Wonder what they are gonna say after this game about @TyrodTaylor .... one bad game and he’s benched. Do you cut the new guy after this half? — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 19, 2017

No need to wonder, Richard. Afterwards, McDermott said this: "I don't regret my decision. I regret the result. ...This is in part about winning now and in part about winning in the future."

This is akin to not regretting wearing your seatbelt while driving 100 mph but regretting the part where you flew through the windshield after hitting a tree.

I love the NFL. Very difficult to hide bad decisions especially regarding personnel. The fire of the NFL exposes all. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 19, 2017

That was McDermott's hope, even though as recently as last Sunday, following the Bills' blowout loss to the Saints, the coach said that he was sticking with Taylor. Something changed and by midweek he announced that Peterman would start.

"I've been impressed with the maturity from Nathan Peterman," McDermott said last Wednesday. "I'm comfortable making a calculated risk to try and get us where we need to go."

To reiterate Sherman's observation above: In the NFL, it's "very difficult to hide bad decisions, especially regarding personnel."

So how bad was Peterman's debut?

Nathan Peterman recorded a Total QBR of 0.5 yesterday, but didn't reach the requisite 20 action plays to qualify for the official single-game Total QBR leaderboard. But among quarterbacks with 15 or more action plays, Peterman had the fifth-worst Total QBR game since 2006. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 20, 2017

It could have been worse, however; the single-game record for interceptions in a game is eight; Jim Hardy of the Chicago Cardinals managed the feat against the Eagles back in 1950.