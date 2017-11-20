Richard Sherman: Do the Bills cut Nathan Peterman after five picks in one half?
Sherman, like a lot of observers, didn't understand why the Bills started an unprepared rookie QB
The Nathan Peterman Experience lasted just 30 minutes but it must've felt immeasurably longer than that for the rookie quarterback and first-year coach Sean McDermott, the man behind the decision to bench veteran Tyrod Taylor.
By halftime, Peterman had thrown an incomprehensible five interceptions and with the reeling Bills trailing the Chargers, 37-7, McDermott had no choice but to reinsert Taylor back into the starting lineup. As often happens, the collective social media consciousness went from skeptical to incredulous to apoplectic as Peterman's interception total grew. Injured Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who has seen NFL quarterbacks in every size, shape, color and ability, even weighed in on what was happening to the Bills in Carson, Calif.
Note: Sherman sent the above tweet early in the first quarter. Things were about to get a lot worse for Peterman and the Bills.
No need to wonder, Richard. Afterwards, McDermott said this: "I don't regret my decision. I regret the result. ...This is in part about winning now and in part about winning in the future."
This is akin to not regretting wearing your seatbelt while driving 100 mph but regretting the part where you flew through the windshield after hitting a tree.
That was McDermott's hope, even though as recently as last Sunday, following the Bills' blowout loss to the Saints, the coach said that he was sticking with Taylor. Something changed and by midweek he announced that Peterman would start.
"I've been impressed with the maturity from Nathan Peterman," McDermott said last Wednesday. "I'm comfortable making a calculated risk to try and get us where we need to go."
To reiterate Sherman's observation above: In the NFL, it's "very difficult to hide bad decisions, especially regarding personnel."
So how bad was Peterman's debut?
It could have been worse, however; the single-game record for interceptions in a game is eight; Jim Hardy of the Chicago Cardinals managed the feat against the Eagles back in 1950.
-
Terry Glenn killed in car accident
Glenn, 43, was the seventh-overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft
-
Broncos fire coordinator Mike McCoy
McCoy was hired in January and now he's again looking for work
-
WATCH: Georgia Dome demolished
The home of the Falcons for 25 years was reduced to rubble in seconds
-
Trump: NFL should suspend Beast Mode
The Raiders RB sat through the 'Star Spangled Banner' but stood for the Mexican anthem on...
-
Pile: Saints NFL's most complete team
Plus the Eagles' formula for winning late, the AFC playoff mish mash and a budding young Vikings...
-
Week 11 NFL Grades: Chiefs get a 'D'
Here are the Week 11 grades for every team that played Sunday
Add a Comment