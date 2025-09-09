Former All-Pro NFL cornerback Richard Sherman is not convinced the Vikings made the right decision this offseason after choosing J.J. McCarthy over Sam Darnold, who led the franchise to a 14-3 record and playoff appearance last fall before signing with the Seahawks in free agency.

While Sherman acknowledged McCarthy's strong second half during Monday night's season-opening comeback win over the Bears, he double-downed on a previous take in the game directed at the Vikings opting to not re-sign Darnold.

"Not sure JJ McCarthy is the Answer in Minnesota. This is the danger of letting the guy who you had success with walk for a guy you 'think' can do the job at a high level," Sherman wrote on "X" after the quarterback's interception in the third quarter was returned for a touchdown.

Several users called out Sherman's take following the Vikings' comeback, including one fan who said "this aged well," which summoned an immediate response from the former Seahawks star defensive back.

"Going to age just fine," Sherman wrote.

Trailing 17-6 entering the fourth quarter, McCarthy led the Vikings on three touchdown drives. He tossed scoring passes to Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones to give his team the lead before finishing off the Bears with a 14-yard touchdown rush on third down on a zone read keeper with 2:53 to play.

Sherman later said "there isn't anything to be impressed about" and questioned McCarthy's ability to process despite having "arguably the best play caller in the NFL setting him up for success."

After the 2024 first-round pick missed last season with a knee injury, McCarthy finished with 168 total yards of offense in his first NFL start. Coach Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings put faith in the former Michigan standout and McCarthy delivered on the road.

McCarthy said after the game that O'Connell told him at halftime he would lead the team back to a victory.

"That guy is one of the best -- if not the best -- coaches, in my opinion, in the National Football League," McCarthy said. "Any kind of compliments or belief like that, it means the world. That just gave me the confidence to go out there and just execute the ball plays and have a fast arm and make quick, decisive decisions. And it worked out."

McCarthy finished 13 of 20 for 143 yards.

"We don't win this game unless J.J. plays the way he did in the second half," O'Connell said. "Most importantly, he kept the belief of this football team behind him, and now, we know it's possible. You hope to not be in these circumstances very often. But this team's made of the right stuff."

To Sherman's point, Darnold threw for 4,319 yards last season and 35 touchdowns in his only campaign with the Vikings. However, after signing a three-year, $100 million deal in Seattle this spring, Darnold was held to 150 yards and no touchdowns during Sunday's 17-13 home loss to the 49ers in his Seahawks debut.