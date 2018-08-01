Richard Sherman explains how he got torched at practice, Kyle Shanahan uses it for coaching
The 49ers cornerback being smoked by Marquise Goodwin might end up being a good thing
During a recent 49ers practice, offseason addition Richard Sherman got the wrong end of a video that would go viral, with speed demon Marquise Goodwin shaking him quite badly and getting open deep on the veteran cornerback.
The headlines rang out loudly: SHERMAN SMOKED ON FIRST DAY AT NEW JOB, etc. But when you take it into the context of everything else, it's not that Sherman just magically morphed into burnt toast. It's a physical, veteran cornerback coming off an Achilles tear who went against a very small and very speedy wide receiver with legit Olympic track speed who got deep on him. It's only a huge deal because it's Sherman and because it's 2018, when these videos can hit Twitter and go viral quickly.
The 49ers aren't sweating the situation either. According to fullback Kyle Juszcyk, it was a teaching moment and "coaching point" for the second-year head coach.
"Everybody saw the clip of Marquise and Richard in 1-on-1s and (Shanahan) used that as a coaching point. He didn't get up there and bash on Sherman like 'We paid you this much and you come out here and give us that?' It was nothing like that," Juszcyk explained. "He actually complimented him because it was his very first rep in 1-on-1s since he's been injured. and he didn't hesitate. He was extremely aggressive on the line of scrimmage and, yeah, he got beat deep, but that's what 1-on-1 are for."
Goodwin also pointed out to Steve Smith on NFL Network's "Inside Training Camp" show, during a sit-down interview with the receiver and Sherman talking to the former All-Pro, that he snuck what Sherman called a "triple dip" on the corner, something Sherman was not expecting.
"We work on releases quite often with each other. He knows my weaknesses and my strengths," Goodwin said. "Usually I'm a double up guy, so I know my triple move is a counter to what I do. So I gave him a left-right-left instead of a left-right so it gave me a little more cushion so I could run by."
So you have a case of a veteran cornerback coming back from a serious injury, getting smoked by a speedy receiver on his very first major rep. It's not a huge deal, but it's training camp, so everything is a big deal.
Good news: Sherman would get it back later.
