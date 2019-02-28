Richard Sherman is recruiting former Legion of Boom member Earl Thomas to the 49ers

The Legion of Boom era in Seattle pretty much ended last offseason when Kam Chancellor retired and Richard Sherman signed with the 49ers, but things will officially come to a close if and when Earl Thomas signs with a new team this offseason, as is widely expected. For his part, Sherman wants to try to make sure that team is the 49ers. He's out in front recruiting his former teammate to join him in the Bay Area, and he sees it as an excellent fit for both team and player.

"There's serious interest. There's obviously a clear and easy fit," Sherman said, per the Sacramento Bee. "But financially it has to make sense. If you go into free agency and say, 'Hey, we offered Earl Thomas $7 million,' it doesn't matter how much I recruit, it doesn't how much you say. If finances make sense, then I would say we're a major player in it. If everything aligns the right way."

The 49ers have just south of $70 million in cap room available this offseason, per Spotrac, more than all but six other teams in the league. So they certainly have the financial wherewithal to add Thomas, if that's something they're interested in doing. He's obviously a good fit for pretty much any defense, but especially one constructed like the 49ers, which is similar in many ways to what they did for so long in Seattle.

That said, Thomas is coming off his second major injury in two seasons, and the 49ers are expected to have some serious competition for his services in the form of the Dallas Cowboys. There have been rumors circulating about a union between Thomas and Dallas for a while now, and the Cowboys almost traded for him during last year's draft. Thomas is from Texas, played at the University of Texas, and once told Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to "come get me" if he were ever available in free agency.

Even Sherman thinks Dallas is in the lead for Thomas' services, noting that Thomas will sign there "if all things are equal." Whether or not that will be the case remains to be seen.