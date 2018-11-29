Richard Sherman knocks Russell Wilson, says 'I don't really have a relationship' with him
Sherman returns to Seattle for the first time since he signed with the 49ers
Richard Sherman is responsible for the most iconic play in Seahawks franchise history, played a major role in their only championship season, and was a model of consistent greatness during his seven-year run in Seattle before he got cut in the offseason and proceeded to sign with the 49ers. His return to Seattle on Sunday, when the 49ers visit the Seahawks, should be a happy reunion. But the game has already been tainted by a few hints of negativity.
Ahead of what will likely be an emotional return, Sherman gave Russell Wilson the kind of treatment he used to give opposing quarterbacks back when he led the Seahawks' vaunted Legion of Boom. Sherman didn't just knock Wilson for his quality of play. He also said that he doesn't have "a relationship" with his former teammate.
Reporter to #49ers CB Richard Sherman: You’ve seen through the years what Russell (Wilson) is capable of.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 29, 2018
Sherman: "Yeah, I’ve also seen him throw 5 picks in a game so you see what he’s capable of on both sides of it. You understand that he can be defended."
On his relationship with Wilson: "I don't really have a relationship with Russell," Sherman said. "We were teammates. We played through a very special time for the franchise."— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 29, 2018
That shouldn't come as a surprise. The tenuous nature of Sherman's relationship with Wilson back when they were teammates has already been detailed prior to this week.
It is a little surprising to hear Sherman criticize Wilson, the quarterback, though. Sherman's right that Wilson once threw five interceptions in a game (a 38-10 loss to Green Bay in 2016), but Wilson is also a quarterback with a career 1.9 interception rate. He's never thrown more than 11 interceptions in a single season. He has five picks in 11 games this year. Wilson's not a perfect quarterback, but interceptions are hardly his biggest weakness.
The fact that Sherman is taking aim at the Seahawks -- he also criticized their recent draft history -- is also unsurprising. He's always been outspoken and honest throughout his career. So, we shouldn't be shocked that he called the Seahawks a "middle of the road" team even though they're in the thick of the wild card race.
Sherman did, however, have positive things to say about Pete Carroll.
What will be interesting to monitor is how the 12s greet Sherman on Sunday (4:25 p.m., Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free). Based on everything he accomplished with the Seahawks, he should be showered with love. The Seahawks cut him. He didn't ask to be released or traded. According to Sherman, the Seahawks never even asked him to take a pay cut. Nobody should hate him for taking a job in San Francisco, where he's enjoying yet another productive season. If the Seahawks didn't want him to land with the 49ers, they shouldn't have cut him. Sherman deserves nothing but love from Seattle.
Whether that's what Seattle gives him on Sunday remains to be seen.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Saints vs Cowboys odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Cowboys vs. Saints game 10,000 t...
-
Stills: 'I can't throw ball to myself'
Stills tried to clarify his remarks by saying he wasn't criticizing Tannehill or Osweiler
-
Barkley's Anchor-Mentor-Father Plan
The Giants' star rookie wants to announce games, open a gym, and be a good dad
-
Kitchens backs Baker on Hue comments
Baker Mayfield criticized Jackson for jumping to the Bengals and for being fake
-
Bench Brady and Brees in Week 13? Maybe!
Two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time might not be great fantasy options in Week 13
-
Cowboys vs. Saints odds, top picks, bets
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Drew Brees and the Saints