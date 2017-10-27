Richard Sherman, other NFL players rip Texans owner McNair for 'inmate' comment

Texans owner Bob McNair is facing some serious backlash over some comments he made during the NFL's fall meeting last week.

During a conversation about whether or not the NFL should institute a policy calling for all players to stand for the national anthem, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "was trying to build momentum for an anthem mandate resolution," according to a detailed story from ESPN.com.

One of the owners who agreed with Jones was McNair, who made his controversial comment after Jones was done talking.

"We can't have the inmates running the prison," McNair said.

The one comment has opened a floodgate of criticism toward McNair. For one, his own team is thinking about openly rebelling against him. Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins skipped practice on Friday and his reason for not showing up is reportedly because he's upset with McNair. It wasn't just Hopkins either, the entire team thought about skipping practice before coach Bill O'Brien was able to convince them to attend.

McNair offered an apology Friday morning.

"I regret that I used that expression," McNair said. "I never meant to offend anyone and I was not referring to our players. I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally. I would never characterize our players or our league that way and I apologize to anyone who was offended by it."

Although McNair claims he wasn't talking about NFL players, they don't seem to be buying that explanation. Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said that McNair's comments show his "true colors."

I can appreciate ppl being candid. Don’t apologize! You meant what you said. Showing true colors allows ppl to see you for who you are. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 27, 2017

I wish more ppl would do that. So the world could ostracize those who don’t want to see EQUALITY. Otherwise they will continue to hide — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 27, 2017

McNair's Texans will actually be in Seattle on Sunday for a game against the Seahawks.

Sherman's teammate in Seattle, Bobby Wagner, echoed the sentiment given by the Seahawks' corner.

People sayin’ how they really feel — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz54) October 27, 2017

Like Sherman and Wagner, former Saints receiver Lance Moore wasn't buying the apology.

Bob McNair said he wasn’t talking about the players, 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) October 27, 2017

Texans safety Treston Decoud was one of the few Texans players who tweeted something about the situation involving their owner.

I don’t believe he is the only owner that feel that way... smh — Treston Decoud (@_TD31) October 27, 2017

Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison says that McNair's comments should serve as a wake up call.

Nahhh Bob McNair didn’t say that...nah y’all tripping. He couldn’t have. Nope he didn’t. Did that wake some of y’all up now? — Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) October 27, 2017

Colts wide receiver Kamar Aiken was in shock that an NFL owner would actually say what McNair said.

He ain't really say that 🤔 https://t.co/Z5grrRVj8x — KamarAiken17 (@KamarAiken88) October 27, 2017

Although McNair can't be forced out, Reggie Bush still thinks the NFL should get rid of him.

He gotta go https://t.co/hzpsCDe9wb — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 27, 2017

Several NFL players, including Titans receiver Rishard Matthews and Raiders offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse also took a shot at McNair by referring to themselves as prisoners.

Happy Friday, y’all. Be kind.



Sincerely,



Inmate #63925552 — Marshall Newhouse (@MNewhouse74) October 27, 2017

Remember we only hold our players(I meant prisoners) to a higher standard then the ones in charge!! https://t.co/F0gEWy6JSd — Rishard Matthews (@_RMatthews) October 27, 2017

Inmates???? Wow!!! — Jody Breeze (@Blafell1) October 27, 2017

Matthews' teammate in Tennessee, Brian Orakpo, referred to McNair's comments as "infuriating."

That's how they really feel huh??? 🤦🏿‍♂️ These words out this man's mouth are infuriating to me and the rest of my brothers in this League https://t.co/o1oQXb5Liz — Brian Orakpo (@rak98) October 27, 2017

Finally, Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long wants to know if there will be any punishment.

What are the repercussions for the owner of the Texans referring to nfl players as inmates — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) October 27, 2017

Although there's no precedent for something like this, Colts owner Jim Irsay did get suspended six games and fined $500,000 in 2014 for violating the league's personal conduct policy following an arrest in March 2016. If the NFL feels that McNair has violated that policy in any way, the league could have grounds to hand out a punishment.

As the policy clearly notes, "All persons associated with the NFL are required to avoid 'conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in the National Football League." The ambiguous policy gives a lot of leeway to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to hand out a potential punishment.