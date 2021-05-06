Richard Sherman became one of the NFL's best cornerbacks with the Seattle Seahawks. If given the opportunity, he may choose to end his excellent career where it all started.

Sherman, a guest on ESPN's "First Take" on Wednesday, said he would be open to the idea of returning to the Seahawks. The former All-Pro cornerback still remains a free agent as teams no longer would have to forfeit a compensatory pick for signing him, making Sherman's market heat up over the coming days.

"It's always in the cards," Sherman said. "I spend my entire offseason in Seattle. It's where I live. It's where my family is. So it's always in the cards."

Sherman was an All-Pro three consecutive years and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times during his seven years in Seattle. He finished with 99 passes defensed and 32 interceptions with the Seahawks, tied for fourth in franchise history with Kenny Easley. Sherman has 36 career interceptions, the most in the NFL since 2011 (his rookie year).

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll isn't opposed to bringing Sherman back to Seattle, leaving the door open for a potential reunion.

"That's not one of our thoughts right now that we're going out and getting another guy at this spot," Carroll said last week, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "But we're going to keep looking. We're not going to stop looking. We're going to compete. In that sense, I leave everything open and that's just one of them."

When healthy, Sherman is still one of the game's top cornerbacks. Just look at his 2019 season, when he logged 61 tackles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions in earning his fifth Pro Bowl appearance. Opposing cornerbacks had just a 62.3 passer rating when targeting Sherman, who allowed just one touchdown on the year.

If the Seahawks bring Sherman back, they are hoping to get that version of him. Sherman still has plenty to prove at 33 years old.