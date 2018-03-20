Richard Sherman says 'legal action' could be taken if Eric Reid isn't signed

Richard Sherman thinks that if no one -- including his new team, the San Francisco 49ers -- ends up signing free-agent safety Eric Reid, "there would be a conversation between the league and the players union" and that "legal action" could be taken.

Introduced as a Niner on Tuesday, Sherman exuded excitement in suiting up for his former NFC West rival. But he also did not downplay the seriousness of questions pertaining to Reid, the ex-49ers safety who suggested recently that he hasn't found a new team because NFL owners disapprove of his protests dating back to 2016.

"We are concerned, because he played at a high level, made enough plays to be signed and to make his money," Sherman said, presumably speaking, at least unofficially, on behalf of the NFL Players Association. "There is concern there, because you'd think a player of his caliber would be picked up now."

The former Seahawks cornerback, who used to play against Reid and the 49ers twice a year, went on to suggest that his fellow defensive back deserves "top-five" or "top-10" safety money on the open market.

Reid's former 49ers teammate and protest partner, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, has already filed a grievance against the NFL for alleged collusion among team owners -- a case that has yet to be closed.

The safety, a former first-round draft pick of San Francisco, has missed nine games due to injuries since 2016, but the former Pro Bowler suggested on Twitter that NFL general managers "aren't the holdup" to him landing a deal in free agency, saying it's actually owners who don't like that he "protested systemic oppression" during pre-game national anthems.