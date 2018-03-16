Richard Sherman: Seahawks 'lost their way' in evaluation, Carroll's message grew old

Richard Sherman spent seven years in Seattle and was an integral part of the Legion of Boom. But the Seahawks released him last week and 24 hours later he had signed a team-friendly deal with the 49ers.

Sherman's departure is part of a defensive overhaul that included trading Michael Bennett, and Earl Thomas could be next. But the cornerback, who thanked the organization and its fans on his way out the door, said this week that coach Pete Carroll's message had grown stale with some of the veterans.

"I think it was kind of philosophical on [Carroll's] part," Sherman said during an appearance on Uninterrupted's "The Tomahawk Show," which is hosted by retired NFL players Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins (via ESPN.com). "A lot of us have been there six, seven, eight years, and his philosophy is more built for college.

"Four years, guys rotate in, rotate out, and so we had kind of heard all his stories, we had kind of heard every story, every funny anecdote that he had. And honestly because he just recycles them. And they're cool stories, they're great for team chemistry and building, et cetera, et cetera. But we had literally heard them all. We could recite them before he even started to say them."

Sherman also said it "felt kind of disrespectful to me in a way" that the Seahawks were quick to move on from him following a season-ending Achilles injury after the team was willing to wait for Earl Thomas and Jimmy Graham to recover from injuries.

"It's just unfortunate," Sherman explained. "At the end of the day it just seems like -- I don't know how to say it -- they've kind of lost their way a little bit in terms of how they see players and how they evaluate players. It was kind of an odd situation because we've obviously had players injured multiple times, multiple years and this was the first time that anyone who has been injured of the core players has been cut. ...

"I think at the end of the day it just became an issue of devaluing core players, players that are playing at a high level and really being curious about younger players and curious about the unknown," he continued. "They say, 'Maybe this guy's going to be the next guy,' instead of saying, 'Hey, you have Hall of Fame talents in your secondary. How about you ride this out.' It'd be like Pittsburgh saying, 'Troy Polamalu is great, but let's figure out what this guy behind him has.'"

Worth noting: The Steelers would have likely released Polamalu if he hadn't retired after the 2014 season. And a year later, the team used a second-round pick on safety Sean Davis to fill that void. Put another way: No player is immune to the business of the NFL.

Either way, from the perspective of mid-March, you can make the argument that the Seahawks are the NFC West's worst team, after the Rams, Cardinals and 49ers. In addition to their annual issues along the offensive line, they will now have to restock a defense that was among the league's best the last 7-8 years. That can change between now and September but the Seahawks have a lot of work to do. In the meantime, you can check out who the six draft experts have Seattle taking in the first round of the most recent round of CBSSports.com mock drafts.