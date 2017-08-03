Richard Sherman sees three NFL teams with worse starting QBs than Kaepernick

The Colin Kaepernick story is one that is not going anywhere until the free-agent quarterback is signed by an NFL team, and even then it will not subside into the background for quite some time.

As Kaepernick continues to twist in the wind, many players around the league have made the case that Kaepernick is being blackballed. One such person is Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman , who spoke to USA Today's Jarrett Bell about the topic.

Sherman cited three specific cases where he thinks Kap would be a better starting quarterback. Sherman mentioned Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars , Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams and "whoever is starting for the New York Jets " as quarterbacks that should not have jobs over Kaepernick.

"For you to say you have to check with sponsors and fans because this guy took a knee and made a statement?" Sherman said. "Now if you told me this guy threw eight pick-sixes last year and played like a bum, had no talent, that's one thing. But Ryan Fitzpatrick , Ryan Mallett or whoever is playing for the Jets right now -- whoever is starting for the Jets is terrible -- have jobs. You're telling me fans would rather you lose and put a worse player out there because a guy took a stand? That's where it's so troublesome to me."

He's not necessarily wrong about the Jets situation, although he clearly doesn't have a handle on New York's depth chart. Josh McCown , Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty are the guys the Jets will be running out to win games in 2017. Fitzpatrick is in Tampa Bay as a backup to Jameis Winston and Mallett is in Baltimore as backup to Joe Flacco .

The latter situation is the most interesting because Flacco is now injured, leaving the Baltimore Ravens , who are dealing with a whole host of injury problems this offseason, in a precarious position. While the Ravens have come out and said they're contemplating signing Kap, they are botching their public handling the situation, claiming interest in the quarterback but needing to speak with fans and sponsors about it. They had to check in on the matter with Ray Lewis, which is ... something. (Everything else aside, Lewis told Kap previously to "take the flag out" of his protests.)

Statements are being released to contradict reports of ownership meddling in the decision. It's a nightmare and it's only creating more noise surrounding the situation.

The Miami Dolphins are possibly in the Kaepernick mix now too, with Ryan Tannehill going down in training camp with a potential left leg injury. Retired Fox Sports broadcaster Jay Cutler might make more sense for Miami anyway, and if he gets signed, well, you better load the hot-take cannon.

There will be additional outcry, with plenty of it coming from players on current NFL rosters. On the other hand, Sherman could also ask his own coach why the Seahawks passed on the opportunity to sign Kaepernick, assuming he's as good as Sherman thinks.