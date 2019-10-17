Richard Sherman shares thoughts on Jalen Ramsey trade to Rams: 'He has a lot of leverage'

Jalen Ramsey is the newest star cornerback in the NFC West after the blockbuster deal that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams for two first-round picks (2020 and 2021) and a 2020 fourth-round pick. The price was high for Ramsey as the Rams won't be picking in the first round for the fourth consecutive year (haven't made a first-round pick since Jared Goff in 2016).

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was wowed by the trade price the Rams paid to acquire Ramsey, knowing the All-Pro cornerback is going to demand a king's ransom to stay in L.A.

"It seemed like they gave up a lot for him and it's going to be great for him because he has a lot of leverage and I wish they would try not to pay him at this point," Sherman said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "Gave up two first-rounders and like 'Oh we're going to play hardball in negotiations!' Back up the brinks truck to his house and call him when you're done."

While Sherman will have competition on who is the best cornerback in the NFC West, he does have a point. Ramsey knows the Rams paid a steep price to get him, so they have to be willing to validate the trade and keep him in Los Angeles for the prime of his career. Ramsey said earlier this week he'd like to stay with the Rams for "years and years to come," but there is a price.

Ramsey has one year remaining on his rookie deal at at $13.703 million, but he wants long-term security. Jacksonville was reluctant to make Ramsey one of the highest paid cornerbacks in the league, but Los Angeles doesn't have a choice. Xavien Howard is the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, signing a five-year deal worth $75.25 million ($15.05 million average annual value) this past offseason. Ramsey will surely look to top that, but other cornerbacks will be on the free agent market in 2020.

Byron Jones and James Bradberry will get paid among the top cornerbacks in the league. Any contract that goes higher than Howard's deal will be the barometer for Ramsey as he seeks his next contract. The Rams will want to sign Ramsey as soon as possible, and they'll have just over $36 million available in cap space (per Over The Cap).

Ramsey would be smart to see how the market plays out. The Rams will be under immense pressure to have him longer than a season and a half.