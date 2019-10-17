Richard Sherman shares thoughts on Jalen Ramsey trade to Rams: 'He has a lot of leverage'
Sherman believes Ramsey has all the leverage in negotiations with Rams
Jalen Ramsey is the newest star cornerback in the NFC West after the blockbuster deal that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams for two first-round picks (2020 and 2021) and a 2020 fourth-round pick. The price was high for Ramsey as the Rams won't be picking in the first round for the fourth consecutive year (haven't made a first-round pick since Jared Goff in 2016).
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was wowed by the trade price the Rams paid to acquire Ramsey, knowing the All-Pro cornerback is going to demand a king's ransom to stay in L.A.
"It seemed like they gave up a lot for him and it's going to be great for him because he has a lot of leverage and I wish they would try not to pay him at this point," Sherman said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "Gave up two first-rounders and like 'Oh we're going to play hardball in negotiations!' Back up the brinks truck to his house and call him when you're done."
While Sherman will have competition on who is the best cornerback in the NFC West, he does have a point. Ramsey knows the Rams paid a steep price to get him, so they have to be willing to validate the trade and keep him in Los Angeles for the prime of his career. Ramsey said earlier this week he'd like to stay with the Rams for "years and years to come," but there is a price.
Ramsey has one year remaining on his rookie deal at at $13.703 million, but he wants long-term security. Jacksonville was reluctant to make Ramsey one of the highest paid cornerbacks in the league, but Los Angeles doesn't have a choice. Xavien Howard is the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, signing a five-year deal worth $75.25 million ($15.05 million average annual value) this past offseason. Ramsey will surely look to top that, but other cornerbacks will be on the free agent market in 2020.
Byron Jones and James Bradberry will get paid among the top cornerbacks in the league. Any contract that goes higher than Howard's deal will be the barometer for Ramsey as he seeks his next contract. The Rams will want to sign Ramsey as soon as possible, and they'll have just over $36 million available in cap space (per Over The Cap).
Ramsey would be smart to see how the market plays out. The Rams will be under immense pressure to have him longer than a season and a half.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Tyron Smith, Collins back at practice
The injury bug has taken a chunk out of the Cowboys roster, but what happened Thursday has...
-
Broncos vs Chiefs odds and expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Von Miller and the Broncos.
-
Top Picks: Three best bets for TNF
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, picks, TNF sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Broncos vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times.
-
Nine players the Eagles should trade for
The Eagles need help at a lot of positions and one of these players could fill a gaping hole
-
Barkley says 'no doubt' ankle is healed
Barkley is eager to get the Giants back into the win column
-
Packers come back to beat Lions on MNF
The Packers got off to an awful start, but had the final say in Green Bay
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help