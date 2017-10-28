Richard Sherman: Texans would probably boycott game if contracts were guaranteed

After watching two Houston players boycott practice on Friday following the controversial comments made by Texans owner Bob McNair, Richard Sherman believes that McNair actually got lucky, because things could've been worse.

During an interview on Friday, Sherman said that if NFL contracts were fully guaranteed, he believes that Texans players would have taken their boycott to the next level and skipped out on Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

"Oh, yeah, those guys would probably sit this game out," Sherman said, via the News Tribune.

DeAndre Hopkins and rookie running back D'Onta Foreman were the two players who skipped Friday's practice, and the only reason anyone else showed up is because coach Bill O'Brien decided to hold a 90-minute team meeting so that the players could discuss the situation with the coaching staff.

McNair has come under fire over the past 24 hours for a comment he mad at the NFL's owners meeting that ran from Oct. 17 to 18.

"We can't have the inmates running the prison," McNair said.

The Texans owner has apologized for his comments two times over the past 36 hours, including on Saturday:

Statement from Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair: pic.twitter.com/YqkfnbjeSp — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 28, 2017

Sherman didn't seem to care for the apologies though, because he was one of the many players who took to social media to rip McNair on Friday morning, and he followed that up with a few more comments later in the day.

"I appreciate when people like that show who they really are," Sherman said. "More people in the world have to be that kind and that open about how they really feel so you can identify them -- and make sure you stay away from those kind of people, and keep those people out of power."

Sherman insinuated that McNair only apologized to save face and not necessarily because he felt bad about what he said.

"Of course they have to sit back and apologize, because it's politically correct to apologize. But eventually you have take people for their word and for who they are," Sherman said. "For most players, even once we apologize they still take what we said and judge us by it. So you should do the same with him."

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said he would never want to play for an owner like McNair.

"It sucks for [the Texans players]. It sucks they have to deal with that," Wagner said, via the News Tribune. "I wouldn't want to play for a guy like that."

It's not clear if McNair will be making the trip to Seattle for Sunday's game between the Seahawks and Texans. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be televised on CBS.