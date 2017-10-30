Richard Sherman: Watson 'played the best game any QB has ever played against us'

It's a question we come back to every week, usually on Sunday, and almost always while watching Deshaun Watson: How in God's name could Bill O'Brien start the season with Tom Savage as his quarterback?

These 16 words came to mind again on Sunday afternoon as Watson was having his way with the Seahawks' defense. If it wasn't for Russell Wilson matching Watson blow for blow, Houston would have won convincingly. But the loss probably did little to change Richard Sherman's opinion of Watson, which the Seahawks cornerback experienced first hand for three hours on Sunday.

The two men met in the middle of CenturyLink Field after the final whistle and shared words. So what did Sherman say?

"You played the best game any quarterback has ever played against us, and we've played all the legends. I respect how you hung in there and kept battling and battling," Sherman recounted to TheMMQB.com's Peter King hours after the game.

Here's the math supporting Richard's claim:

Deshaun Watson's 402 passing yards = the most ever in CenturyLink & the most in SEA since 1993. His passing cone via https://t.co/H4KbywAB4a pic.twitter.com/ckToI2HtBN — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 30, 2017

Ever played against us. That includes Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and any other Future Hall of Famer that has crossed paths with the Legion of Boom.

"My God, Houston's so lucky," Sherman continued. "By next year he's going to be a top-five quarterback in this league, and that includes the two big dogs [Brady and Rodgers]. He makes you dig to the deepest part of your competitive juices to beat him."

A year ago, the Texans were in the middle of the Brock Osweiler experiment. And the year before that, Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett, T.J. Yates and Brandon Weeden all started games. Both Texans teams made the playoffs while the 2017 version of this team currently sits at 3-4, a game behind the Titans and Jaguars in the AFC South. But to look only at records is to miss the point entirely. The Texans have a franchise quarterback for the next decade. Watson's still a rookie, still learning -- but also still blowing everybody's mind with what he's capable of.

The final tally against the Seahawks: 19 of 30 for 402 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson is the first quarterback in NFL history with 400-or-more passing yards, 4 passing TDs and 55-or-more rushing yards — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 29, 2017

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson has his third game of four-or-more passing TDs, joining Fran Tarkenton (1961) as the only rookie to ever do so — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 29, 2017

This is where we point out that not only did the Browns twice pass on Watson, but they traded the No. 12 pick to the Texans, who promptly drafted the quarterback.