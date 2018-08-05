Richard Sherman will miss his 49ers preseason debut vs. Cowboys with hamstring issue

We'll have to wait a little while longer to see Richard Sherman wear a red and gold jersey on game day. Sherman will reportedly sit out the next week of camp, and according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, that means he will also be out for the 49ers' preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

CB Richard Sherman, who left practice Friday with tightness in his hamstring, will sit out the week, including exhibition opener on Thursday vs. Cowboys. He will “progress back” next week, according to the #49ers. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 5, 2018

Sherman landed in San Francisco on a three-year $39.15 million deal (up to $19 million guaranteed) earlier this offseason. He had previously been cut by the Seahawks, the only team for which he had played during his spectacular seven-year NFL career.

The Seahawks elected to cut ties with Sherman after he tore his Achilles down the stretch of the 2017 season. He was having another strong campaign, coming on the heels of five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, but he was not necessarily still at his peak. Sherman had 26 interceptions from 2012 through 2016, eight more than the next-closest cornerback and four more than the next-closest player overall (safety Reggie Nelson). His 80 passes defensed during that five-year span were second in the NFL to only Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. He had two interceptions and seven passes defensed at the time of his injury last season.

The Seahawks have been remaking their defense throughout the offseason, with players like Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, and Kam Chancellor being cast aside in addition to Sherman. The only member left of the Legion of Boom is Earl Thomas, and he is refusing to report to camp as he is locked in a contract stalemate with the team.

The 49ers were happy to snatch Sherman up just a day after the Seahawks released him. He seems likely to start across from Akhello Witherspoon in the defensive backfield once the season begins, assuming this hamstring issue does not keep him out for too long.