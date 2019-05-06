Richie Incognito reportedly works out for Raiders, wants to return to NFL after sitting out 2018 season

After retiring, unretiring, getting cut by the Bills, and sitting out the 2018 season, it sounds like controversial offensive guard Richie Incognito could be nearing a return to football with the Oakland Raiders.

According to multiple reports, Incognito not only wants to play football again, he also worked out and took a physical for the Raiders on Monday. The Raiders could use help on the interior of their offensive line after investing heavily on their tackle positions both through the draft and free agency, and Incognito is a good offensive guard who has been good for a while now.

Here’s an interesting one. The #Raiders are working out free agent G Richie Incognito today, sources say. Incognito didn’t play last season after he retired, un-retired and then was cut by the #Bills. But word is he’s in shape and feeling well in all aspects. Wants to play again. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 6, 2019 Richie Incognito's workout with the Raiders is done, I'm told. He's heading now to take a physical for the team. Stayed tuned on this one.



Incognito's 35, and last played in 2017. Was pretty good that year. https://t.co/ctH3pNXzf3 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 6, 2019 Richie Incognito has finished his workout with Raiders. Still needs to pass physical before team considers signing him. Doubt that’ll be an issue.



Physically, Richie is fine. Far more important, mentally, he’s doing well. Quietly taking classes at Arizona State in recent months. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 6, 2019

While Incognito is a solid player who can help the Raiders, he's also a controversial figure. He's best-known for his role in the Jonathan Martin bullying scandal back in 2013, which resulted in a lengthy suspension and his eventual departure from the Dolphins. He didn't play for a team in 2014, but returned to the NFL the following season with the Bills.

Incognito spent three seasons in Buffalo before retiring in the 2018 offseason due to serious health concerns. His retirement didn't last long and the Bills released him that same offseason. Incognito didn't play last season and he was involved in a series of troubling incidents that made his future in football seem both rather trivial and unlikely.

The Raiders, though, need help at left guard. As it stands, either Denzelle Good or Chaz Green is likely to earn the starting job. Incognito would be a risky addition for non-football reasons, but he would also be an upgrade over both Good and Green. In 2017, he ranked fifth among guards in pass-blocking efficiency, according to Pro Football Focus, allowing only two sacks and two quarterback hits. He didn't miss a game from 2015-17.

Given just how much Derek Carr struggles under pressure, the Raiders should be trying to bolster their offensive line even after handing right (not left) tackle Trent Brown a mega deal in free agency. It's just not clear if Incognito, 35, is the right player for them to target.