Richie Incognito undergoing involuntary medical evaluation after reported fight at gym

Incognito allegedly threw a tennis ball and dumbbell at another gymgoer

Richie Incognito allegedly threw a dumbbell at someone in a Florida gym.  USATSI

Richie Incognito is undergoing an involuntary medical evaluation in Florida. According to Bills beat reporter Joe Buscaglia, Incognito was in an altercation in a Boca Raton, Fla., gym, which resulted in police being called. The Boca Raton Police Department told Buscaglia that Incognito was not arrested, but rather was detained under the provisions of the Baker Act.

On Wednesday morning, TMZ Sports reported that Incognito was involved in a disturbance in a Boca Raton, Fla., gym. The alleged victim told TMZ Sports his version of events:

We spoke with the alleged victim who tells us Incognito first threw a tennis ball at him for no reason -- before grabbing a dumbbell and heaving that as well. 

The alleged victim says Incognito was rambling about the government and screaming at the man to "get off my f*cking playground."

Incognito was granted his release by the Bills earlier this week. He had previously restructured his contract with the team before announcing his retirement. Once OTAs started, however, Incognito reportedly expressed a desire to play again and asked to be released so he could sign with another team. 

He played for Buffalo for three seasons, the first of which marked a return from a yearlong absence from the league in the wake of Incognito's involvement in the Miami Dolphins bullying scandal. This past season, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue alleged that Incognito directed racial slurs in his direction during a Bills-Jaguars playoff game. Incognito denied the allegation and teammate Dion Dawkins came to his defense, while Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell defended Ngakoue's version of events. 

Shortly after that game, Incognito announced his intent to retire due to liver and kidney failure. 

