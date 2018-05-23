Richie Incognito undergoing involuntary medical evaluation after reported fight at gym
Incognito allegedly threw a tennis ball and dumbbell at another gymgoer
Richie Incognito is undergoing an involuntary medical evaluation in Florida. According to Bills beat reporter Joe Buscaglia, Incognito was in an altercation in a Boca Raton, Fla., gym, which resulted in police being called. The Boca Raton Police Department told Buscaglia that Incognito was not arrested, but rather was detained under the provisions of the Baker Act.
On Wednesday morning, TMZ Sports reported that Incognito was involved in a disturbance in a Boca Raton, Fla., gym. The alleged victim told TMZ Sports his version of events:
We spoke with the alleged victim who tells us Incognito first threw a tennis ball at him for no reason -- before grabbing a dumbbell and heaving that as well.
The alleged victim says Incognito was rambling about the government and screaming at the man to "get off my f*cking playground."
Incognito was granted his release by the Bills earlier this week. He had previously restructured his contract with the team before announcing his retirement. Once OTAs started, however, Incognito reportedly expressed a desire to play again and asked to be released so he could sign with another team.
He played for Buffalo for three seasons, the first of which marked a return from a yearlong absence from the league in the wake of Incognito's involvement in the Miami Dolphins bullying scandal. This past season, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue alleged that Incognito directed racial slurs in his direction during a Bills-Jaguars playoff game. Incognito denied the allegation and teammate Dion Dawkins came to his defense, while Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell defended Ngakoue's version of events.
Shortly after that game, Incognito announced his intent to retire due to liver and kidney failure.
-
49ers don't vote on anthem policy
The 49ers decided not to vote on the anthem situation and might not sell food during the a...
-
NFLPA issues anthem-policy rebuttal
The player's union plans to make sure the CBA isn't violated under these new rules
-
Rodgers doesn't think Dez will join GB
Recent history suggests Green Bay won't go after the recently released Cowboys wideout
-
Teams to be fined if players don't stand
Players can also choose to stay in the locker room during the anthem
-
Flutie: Manziel's learning curve steep
Flutie's CFL success got him back into the NFL, but says CFL veterans have an edge on newc...
-
Why Rosen is perfect QB for Cardinals
Will Leitch joins Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to break down Arizona's offseason and...