Aaron Rodgers is such a transcendent figure in the sports world that he has been a staple in popular culture throughout his two-decade career. Like many of the most memorable moments from his NFL tenure, his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers and scathing comments about coach Mike McCarthy this week made waves outside just the football community. St. John's basketball coach Rick Pitino even caught wind of the drama and took a jab at Rodgers while talking about his squad on Friday.

St. John's defeated Iowa State in the Players Era 16 college basketball tournament on Black Friday, and in his assessment of the victory, Pitino credited his players' intangibles and took a not-so-subtle shot at Rodgers in the process.

"You can't teach class, and you can't teach character," Pitino said. "You saw that on the football screen the other day."

Rodgers accused McCarthy of arriving late to team activities or missing them altogether, sleeping through an offensive meeting and breaking down the locker room on one occasion during last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with "1-2-3 Packers."

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References to Rodgers' handling of his benching and eventual release have been widespread throughout the sports universe. During the Steelers' first game since the stunning turn of events, the Denver Broncos trolled them as they celebrated a safety. Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton broke out Rodgers' signature "discount double-check" celebration when he stuffed running back Jaylen Warren in the end zone for two points.

And on Thanksgiving, another future Hall of Famer called out Rodgers for his antics. Tom Brady disapproved of Rodgers making private matters public.

"The sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and we should never lose track of that as players," Brady said during the broadcast of Thursday's Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles game. "It's a privilege to be in that locker room. You're fighting with your teammates. You're fighting coaches. You're always acting as a team together. It shouldn't always be the place for private things to become public; that's what I'll say."