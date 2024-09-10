It's been just one week since wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital after being shot during an attempted robbery in San Francisco, and he is already back supporting his team and those who helped him on the day of the incident. Ahead of their "Monday Night Football" home victory over the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers honored two of the first responders who helped Pearsall when he was shot in the chest.

Sergeant Joelle Harrell and Dr. Lucy Kornblith were both named Frontline Heroes of the Game and were on the field with Pearsall ahead of the game. The rookie, who turned 24 on Monday, gave them both an autographed jersey and an autographed team helmet for their impact.

All three were all smiles as the crowd rose to their feet to cheer on the first responders and the No. 31 overall pick.

Pearsall is on the non-football injury list, which means he will be out for at least the first four games of the season, but he is still very much around the team, being spotted at practice and at the first game.

The suspect in the shooting was caught trying to flee the scene and the teen is facing charges of personal discharge of a firearm, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and attempted second-degree robbery.

The Niners went on to win their first game of the season, defeating Aaron Rodgers and the Jets 32-19. The 49ers head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in Week 2.