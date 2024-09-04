The San Francisco 49ers have had an emotional week after rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot on Saturday. Pearsall was briefly hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery.

49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams, who was previously holding out for a new contract, actually decided to return to the team after learning Pearsall was shot.

"Honestly, to be real, I felt more compelled to come back after that than anything," Williams said on Tuesday. Because I never experienced, in my playing career, to have a teammate shot, so to speak.

"So, in my mind, I'm like, 'Man I just want to get back and get around the team.'"

According to his agency, Williams signed a three-year contract extension worth $82.66 million, which included a $25.69 million signing bonus. This comes just days after signing star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million contract extension to remain with the team.

Meanwhile, Pearsall is expected to miss at least four regular-season games to begin the 2024 season as he recovers from a gunshot wound. The 2024 first-round pick was shot during an attempted robbery, and the suspect has been charged with attempted murder, according to an announcement from San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

The 17-year-old suspect was caught by police as he tried to flee the scene following the shooting. The teenager allegedly approached Pearsall near Union Square in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon, and a struggle began when the teenager attempted to rob Pearsall. Both the suspect and Pearsall were shot during the struggle.

In the span of several days, the 49ers have locked up Aiyuk and Williams to new contracts. Now, the team can completely focus on the upcoming season in which they will be trying to make a return trip to the Super Bowl, and perhaps do so with a tighter bond following Pearsall's injury.