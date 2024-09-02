San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital Sunday, one day after the rookie suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the chest in an attempted robbery. Pearsall avoided injury to his vital organs, his mother revealed via social media, but is still recovering from the incident, which began when a 17-year-old held Pearsall at gunpoint, according to San Francisco police.

What, exactly, lies ahead for Pearsall in the wake of the shooting? How long could the first-round draft pick be sidelined in recovery? And what does his absence mean for the 49ers' offense on the field?

Potential recovery timeline

Medical experts first and foremost have expressed pleasant surprise at the fact Pearsall, 23, has already been released from hospitalization. Doctors from Stanford and USCF told Los Angeles' ABC 7 that any torso- or chest-area gunshot wounds tend to be "life-threatening" or "instantly fatal." Pearsall's rare quick release suggests a recovery that could last weeks as opposed to many months, they speculate.

Sports medicine doctor Jesse Morse has echoed the optimism, indicating that Pearsall could be sidelined somewhere between four and eight weeks while recovering from the gunshot wound. That timeline, however, does not account for any psychological recovery that may be recommended. For reference, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss at least four games in 2024 due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which stems from his own experience with a years-old shooting.

Potential roster moves

Assuming Pearsall is sidelined for multiple weeks, the 49ers are most likely to move the wideout to the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, the same reserve label used by the Chiefs for Edwards-Helaire. The NFI list is reserved for injuries or illnesses suffered outside of football and/or away from team facilities. Any player placed on NFI is required to miss four games, and does not count toward the team's active 53-man roster.

A move to NFI would prevent Pearsall from making his NFL debut until at least Oct. 6, when the 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. It would also free up a roster spot for San Francisco, which has three other receivers, including former Carolina Panthers prospect Terrace Marshall Jr., on the practice squad.

Immediate impact on the offense

Projecting Pearsall's absence, the 49ers are still likely to lean upon veteran starters Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk out wide, especially with the latter recently locked up on a long-term contract extension. Tight end George Kittle also remains one of the club's most accomplished pass catchers, giving San Francisco three proven primary outlets for quarterback Brock Purdy to start the season.

The most likely to see an uptick in offensive opportunities: veteran reserve Jauan Jennings, who's often been heralded internally for his blocking and critical-down contributions; journeyman backup Chris Conley, who was once a full-time starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars; and fourth-round rookie Jacob Cowing, who was already poised to find a role in Kyle Shanahan's attack thanks to a flashy preseason debut.