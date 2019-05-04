Ripped Seahawks rookie explains how he ended up having a shirtless interview with Pete Carroll at the NFL combine

After the Seahawks made D.K. Metcalf their second-round pick during the NFL Draft on April 26, the team proceeded to release one of the most entertaining videos of the offseason.

The video, which was filmed earlier this year, showed Metcalf and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll having a shirtless meeting at the NFL combine.

During a postdraft press conference, Seahawks general manager John Schneider gave a short explanation on how Metcalf ended up shirtless, but he didn't really offer that many details, saying only that team scout Andrew Hineline made it happen.

"Aaron basically got him to take his shirt off before he went into the interview [In Indy]," Schneider said. "It was pretty funny."

Although the combine is a place where a lot of strange things happen -- like teams putting prospects through staring contests -- it generally isn't a place where players show up shirtless for their interviews, even if that player is Metcalf, who went viral earlier this year due to his insanely muscular build.

So how did Metcalf end up without his shirt in an interview?

The former Mississippi receiver gave all the details during a recent interview with USA Today's FTW.

"During the combine, one of the Seahawks scouts [Hineline] was my group leader. So we would just talk all the time, anytime we had free time," Metcalf said. "So he was like, 'You coming in for a meeting or a visit?' I said, 'Yeah.'"

As you can see, Hineline was clearly slow-playing this since you can't just walk up to someone and ask them to show up to an interview without a shirt. After confirming that Metcalf would be meeting with the Seahawks, that's when Hineline made the odd request.

"He was like, 'Here's what I want you to do. I want you to walk in the room with your shirt off,'" Metcalf explained. "'The coach is going to flip out. He loves it.' I was like, 'You sure?' And he was like, 'Yeah, just do it.'"

Hineline wasn't kidding about the flipping out part. As you may have noticed in the video, not only did Carroll completely lose it with excitement, but he also ripped his own shirt off.

"When I did, I just saw [Carroll's] face light up and he was just smiling and then he took his shirt off," Metcalf said. "So when I walked in the room, it just showed that type of personality that he has. He's a fun coach just to be around and just to be coached by."

The fact that Carroll went shirtless definitely eased any anxiety Metcalf was having about the meeting.

"It made the meeting easy for me, just to start it that way," Metcalf said.

The shirtless meeting definitely paid off for Metcalf, because, not only did the Seahawks draft him, but they traded up to grab him after he surprisingly fell deep into the second round. In a trade with the Patriots, the Seahawks gave up a fourth-round pick to move up from the 77th spot to the 64th spot to land Metcalf.

Apparently, the Seahawks are already pretty happy with their decision to take Metcalf.