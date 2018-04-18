Rob Gronkowski acquires stake in horse named Gronkowski ahead of Kentucky Derby run

Offseason Gronk is the best Gronk. There are the party cruises to Gronk Island, the impromptu St. Patrick Day appearances at Nashville-area bachelor parties, and the ridiculous plaid suits for the Kentucky Derby.

If you were left wondering how Rob Gronkowski might outdo himself, here's your answer: The Patriots tight end has acquired a stake in a racehorse named ... Gronkowski, and the 3-year-old colt has earned a spot in next month's Kentucky Derby.

"This horse is a winner and I love a winner," said the human Gronk in a statement posted to GronkNation. "When I heard about the racehorse being named after me, I started watching and got really stoked when he started winning. He's won his last three races and is now headed to the Derby. I'm all in: Welcome to the Gronk Family, Gronkowski the Horse!"

The tight end added: "I really can't think of anything cooler than having a top-class thoroughbred named after me. Except maybe having him win the Derby."

Gronkowski, who has had a flair for the dramatic at the Derby, plans to be there again this year.

Oh, look. Tom Brady and Gronk have arrived for the Derby. That's Brady on the left. (image via @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/H29MGurjuy — Cindy Boren (@CindyBoren) May 2, 2015

And Phoenix Thoroughbreds Ltd., who partnered with Gronk, couldn't be happier about the arrangement.

"We are very excited to have this talented racehorse running in the Derby and to have Rob Gronkowski join our team," said Tom Ludt, who directs Phoenix's global racing and bloodstock operations. "His involvement only adds to our growing credentials worldwide and can help us introduce the best of horse racing to a whole new audience."

Gronk the horse might be considered a wild card, but he's no slouch either. In March, he won the Burradon Stakes in England to qualify for the Derby.