Rob Gronkowski and other Patriot players reach out to support 7-year-old boy with brain tumor

The New England Patriots have been connecting with 7-year-old Parker Gerault, a huge Rob Gronkowski fan who is battling a rare tumor on his brain's stem. The Texas native has had his community rally around him, and the Patriots have done the same in a big way. Gerault was diagnosed with his tumor the day after Christmas last year.

"When he's watching Gronk, in his imagination he is Gronk," said Gerault's dad Donnie, per Fox 9 News. "This is an escape for certain. The fight's not over. It's going to take the community, it's going to take more Gronks to keep these kids motivated and stay in the fight."

A family friend of the Geraults reached out to a bunch of Patriots on social media after Parker's diagnosis, saying that he could use a lift. The response was almost instantaneous, and it started with tackle Marcus Cannon. "Hey Parker, this is Marcus Cannon from the New England Patriots. I just wanted to wish you a great recovery from your brain surgery. Be strong."

After that, more well-wishes flew in. "Shortly thereafter -- by shortly I mean seconds – there were four more voicemails from other Patriots players," Donnie said. "It's not on the football field. It took about 20 seconds, but that 20 seconds brought more life out of Parker than any of us standing around his bed, begging him to show us a sign of life."

The Patriots have continued to support young Parker, including his favorite player. Gronkowski himself sent Gerault a care package with a signed football and a video message. According to Fox 9 News, this galvanized Gerault to make his first public appearance at a community fundraiser being held for him.

The Patriots play the Colts on Thursday night. Gerault will undoubtedly be watching to see how his favorite team -- and his biggest fans -- fare.