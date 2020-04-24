Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams work out together on Instagram live using championship trophies
Gronk and Williams show off some of their trophies and share championships stories during their home workout
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and tennis legend Venus Williams know what it takes to win, and they have the hardware to prove it. Williams and Gronkowski hopped on Instagram live on Friday to work out together and gave us an inside look at what it takes to be the best of the best.
Their workout was unlike your typical at-home routine, and not just because they are top tier athletes looking to stay in pristine shape. The two champs brought along some of their trophies.
Williams showed off her one of her US Open trophies, while Gronk worked out with a Lombardi trophy. Quite the flex from these two.
Williams asked Gronk which Lombardi trophy he was holding, since the tight end does have three rings, and he explained it was from the New England Patriots most recent Super Bowl championship, a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Out of breath, Gronkowski relived the Super Bowl that had only one touchdown and recalled missing the end zone by a yard. He still seemed a little upset he didn't score one.
Sony Michel was "lights out" as Gronk described, punching it in from the 1-yard-line to put the Patriots in a more comfortable position. "I set up the touchdown for Sony Michel ladies and gentleman, and that's the story behind this Super Bowl trophy folks," Gronk said.
The three-time Super Bowl champ then gave props to Stephon Gilmore who had a late interception to all but seal the win, and in case anyone forgot, Gronk reminds those watching that Gilmore was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.
That Super Bowl was thought to have been Gronk's last game, as he announced retirement shortly after, but he has since decided to rekindle his partnership with Tom Brady, who is headed to Tampa for the 2020 season, after 20 years with the Patriots. Gronk and Brady are looking to add another one of these trophies to their collection as they make their mark in a new city.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Wills was Cleveland's top tackle target
Cleveland has a valuable resource in their corner this offseason
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
1st round order projection for '21 draft
Jacksonville is slated to be on the clock at the start of next year's draft
-
Redskins draft tracker: See every pick
Keep track of exactly who the Redskins are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Titans draft tracker: See every pick
Keep track of exactly who the Titans are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds throughout...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team will be here throughout Day 2 of the NFL Draft, providing live...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game