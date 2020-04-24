Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams work out together on Instagram live using championship trophies

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and tennis legend Venus Williams know what it takes to win, and they have the hardware to prove it. Williams and Gronkowski hopped on Instagram live on Friday to work out together and gave us an inside look at what it takes to be the best of the best.

Their workout was unlike your typical at-home routine, and not just because they are top tier athletes looking to stay in pristine shape. The two champs brought along some of their trophies.

Williams showed off her one of her US Open trophies, while Gronk worked out with a Lombardi trophy. Quite the flex from these two.

Gronk and Venus working out with their Super Bowl and US Open trophies 😂



Williams asked Gronk which Lombardi trophy he was holding, since the tight end does have three rings, and he explained it was from the New England Patriots most recent Super Bowl championship, a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Out of breath, Gronkowski relived the Super Bowl that had only one touchdown and recalled missing the end zone by a yard. He still seemed a little upset he didn't score one.

Sony Michel was "lights out" as Gronk described, punching it in from the 1-yard-line to put the Patriots in a more comfortable position. "I set up the touchdown for Sony Michel ladies and gentleman, and that's the story behind this Super Bowl trophy folks," Gronk said.

The three-time Super Bowl champ then gave props to Stephon Gilmore who had a late interception to all but seal the win, and in case anyone forgot, Gronk reminds those watching that Gilmore was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

That Super Bowl was thought to have been Gronk's last game, as he announced retirement shortly after, but he has since decided to rekindle his partnership with Tom Brady, who is headed to Tampa for the 2020 season, after 20 years with the Patriots. Gronk and Brady are looking to add another one of these trophies to their collection as they make their mark in a new city.