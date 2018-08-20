Rob Gronkowski delivers the most Gronk quote ever when asked about great white sharks
There have been quite a few shark sightings off Cape Cod — so Gronk weighed in
The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski has never been known for self-preservation, so of course he's taking a recent spike in shark sightings off of Cape Cod as an invitation. Gronkowski has done WrestleMania, shot a minigun and -- more recently -- he swam with a tiger shark in a collaboration with Discovery Channel's "Shark Week."
In response to the sightings off the Cape, unqualified marine biologist Gronkowski gave his most on-brand quote.
"I heard there's some great whites out there. I haven't seen any great whites yet. They don't know me yet. I only swam with tigers. So, maybe I'll go say hi to my friends," he said, via The Boston Globe.
Swimming with sharks in a highly-controlled environment doesn't necessarily make you Aquaman, but who knows. Maybe Gronk is part shark whisperer.
Gronkowski hasn't played in the first two Patriots' preseason games, though he says that he's ready to play. One of the best tight ends in the NFL, Gronkowski's long injury history may have the team erring on the side of caution, but, Gronkowski clearly has no such reservations.
