Have you ever been dreaded working out? Have you known that you have to do it to stay in shape and feel healthy, but just not been feeling it that day (or week or month)? If so, you have something in common with Rob Gronkowski. During the 2020 offseason, NFL teams had to conduct workouts virtually, due to social distancing regulations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Duh. Everyone had to distance, and NFL teams were no different. Well, as part of the offseason workouts, Buccaneers players had to do sprints, and film themselves doing it so they could prove to the team that they were complying with the program.

But Gronk apparently didn't want to do that. So, he came up with a plan to get out of it. Instead of running every day and sending in the video, he would instead do a bunch of his running on one day, only he would change his shirt in between and then send the videos in on different days. Seriously.

You've got to hand it to Gronk. This is a genius plan. Of course, he could have run into some hiccups if it was raining or cloudy on a given day, but assuming optimal weather conditions, he saved himself a whole lot of work that he otherwise would have had to do. Of course, that probably meant he was not in optimal shape for the season, but he's Gronk, so it all worked out anyway. After all, his team is in the Super Bowl.