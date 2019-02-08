Rob Gronkowski explains how he got bloodied and injured during the Patriots' Super Bowl parade

It's a good thing the Patriots don't have to file any injury reports during the offseason, otherwise they might have had to put Rob Gronkowski in concussion protocol after what happened to him at the team's Super Bowl parade on Tuesday.

Apparently, Gronk got nailed in the head by a flying beer can during the parade, which left him bleeding for the rest of the day. The Patriots tight end revealed all the details of how the injury happened during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" this week.

"There was like five beers coming at one time and everyone in the duck boats, we're juking them, we're getting good practice in for next season," Gronk said. "And then the next thing you know, I move back a little, I'm just chilling, looking, and boom, pop. You see that? Full beer can right to the face."

Gronk then proceeded to show off his injury to the camera.

Gronk got hit in the head with a full can of beer at the Patriots' Super Bowl parade. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

"I was bleeding all over on the parade, on the duck boat," Gronk said.

Of course, Gronk didn't let a small cut near his eyebrow slow him down. If you watched any parade coverage, you probably noticed that he was chugging beers while shirtless, which is exactly what you would expect from Gronk at a Super Bowl parade. He probably even chugged the beer that hit him in the head.

One other topic Gronk touched on during his interview with Fallon was the possibility of retirement, and let's just say, it appears that he hasn't made a decision yet.

"First off, I got to see where I'm at," Gronk said. "Right after a season, you can't make a decision. It's so emotional, a big win like that. You got to settle down. You got to see how your body responds."

Gronk is currently dealing with multiple injuries. Not only does have have a small wound on his head from the parade, but he also injured his leg after taking a shot to his quad during the Super Bowl. The injury was so bad that Gronk actually had to postpone his original appearance with Fallon.

"I was supposed to come on your show Monday night and I literally couldn't make it I was so bruised up," Gronk said.

If Gronk is going to return, the Patriots will likely want to know before the start of free agency on March 13, which means he has about one month to decide whether or not he wants to retire.