Rob Gronkowski finally responds to trash-talking from Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey

Thanks to Jalen Ramsey, the NFL preseason ended with a bang this year.

That bang came on Aug. 30 when ESPN published an interview with the Jaguars cornerback, and in that interview, Ramsey decided to talk some trash about Rob Gronkowski. Although Gronk will almost certainly go down as one of the best tight ends in NFL history, he still apparently hasn't done enough to impress Ramsey.

"I don't think Gronk's good," Ramsey said, before giving Gronk a little bit of credit. "Let me say -- I don't think Gronk is as great as people think he is."

According to Ramsey, Gronk's biggest weakness is that he can't get open against corners.

"Any time Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he's had a very bad game -- and that corner has had a very good game," Ramsey said.

After the interview with Ramsey came out on Aug. 30, Gronk had a chance to respond to the trash-talking, but he decided to duck every single question. That was mainly because the Patriots were getting ready to play the Texans, and when you play for the Patriots, you only answer questions about the team that you're going to play, unless you want to make Bill Belichick mad and no one wants to make Bill Belichick mad.

Thankfully for us, the Patriots are actually playing the Jaguars this week, which means Gronk was finally allowed to answer a few questions about Ramsey.

So Gronk, how do you feel about those things that Ramsey said?

"I mean, if that's how he feels, that's how he feels," Gronk said Wednesday, via quotes distributed by the team. "It's a big game this Sunday, we're playing them. I'm sure I'm going to have opportunities to go versus him. I'm sure he's going to have opportunities to go versus me. I'm just preparing like I always prepare. I've got to just do my job out on the field, just worry about that."

Gronk was then asked if the trash-talking from Ramsey would motivate him for Sunday's game.

"For sure. There's always motivation you're looking for," Gronk said, before adding a somewhat confusing addendum to his answer. "It does and it doesn't. So, that's tricky right there -- doesn't give you the answer you're looking for. That was a trick question -- you were trying to get me to say something, right? But, it does and it doesn't, you know what I mean? Because it motivates you to hear that. Obviously, there's something out there that he saw on film and stuff that I can probably get better at football in some certain categories. You don't always feel the best every single day when you're out on the field, so if that's how he feels, that's how he feels."

I have no idea if Ramsey's comments got in Gronk's head, but It almost sounds like he was doing some soul-searching, so maybe Ramsey's plan is already working.

Even if Ramsey is in Gronk's head, one thing that you won't see on Sunday is Gronk lose his mind. Although Ramsey has been able to bait a few players into losing their mind -- for instance, A.J. Green -- Gronk said he'll be keeping his cool against Jacksonville.

There can always be talking going back and forth, tempers getting heated up and everything," Gronkowski said. "You just got to keep your cool, and I don't see any benefit to getting a 15-yard penalty out on the field because you lose your cool. So, you've just got to keep your cool and keep your head on straight."

Oh, and just for the record, there won't be any trash-talking via text message this week.

"I don't have his number and he doesn't have mine," Gronk said.

That's probably for the best.

The AFC Championship rematch between the Patriots and Jaguars will be kicking off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. If you're wondering who's going to win, you're going to want to click here and get our latest picks.