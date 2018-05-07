Rob Gronkowski fires a terrifying minigun in continuation of his wild offseason

It's not even summer yet, and Rob Gronkowski is already well on his way to surpassing the previous benchmarks he established for wild offseasons.

To this point, the Patriots' superstar tight end, who only recently confirmed that he'll return for the 2018 season, has spent his offseason riding on Shaq's shoulders, crashing John Breech's bachelor party, dirt-biking, and tweeting deep thoughts. It's now time to add "firing a terrifying minigun while wearing basketball shorts and a T-shirt" to the list.

See the video below:

The video was shared by Joe Carnahan, who is a director/writer/producer known for films like "Smokin' Aces," "The A-Team," "The Grey," and so on. He's currently working on a movie called "Boss Level," which stars Annabelle Wallis, Mel Gibson, Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, and ... Rob Gronkowski. According to IMDB, the movie description is: "A retired special forces officer is trapped in a never ending time loop on the day of his death." And that probably explains why Gronkowski was firing a minigun.

No word yet if the Patriots, who are reportedly tweaking Gronk's contract, are going to include something about not playing with miniguns in his revised deal.