Rob Gronkowski had an interesting interaction with Drew Brees on the red carpet at the ESPYs

Ever since Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement back in March, there's been non-stop speculation about whether or not he's actually going to stay retired, and that might be because Gronk himself seems undecided about what he's going to do.

For instance, the day after his retirement announcement, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, came out and said that Gronk would potentially be open to a return if the Patriots "needed him."

"If the team was struggling or they needed him at some point next year, and let's just say hypothetically Tom Brady gave him a call and said 'Rob, I need you.' I wouldn't be shocked if he came back to play a few games," Rosenhaus said.

Back in May, Gronk also sounded open to a return when he was asked about the subject at the Billboard Music Awards.

"You never know, if you mess around that much about it, I might convince myself [to return]," Gronk said.

Gronk also did an interview with Rich Eisen in early July where he admitted that he might be more inclined to return once the season actually starts.

"It's still the offseason right now," Gronk said. "I mean, I can't really say how I'm going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything."

Oh, and let's not forget the fact that he was catching passes from Tom Brady just days ago.

The latest signal that Gronk might be mulling over a possible comeback came Wednesday when the former Patriots tight end met up with Drew Brees on the red carpet at the ESPYs. The ESPN social media team caught a short conversation between the two, and here's what it sounded like.

Gronk and Brees chopping it up on the red carpet #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/iDioPoqbNS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 11, 2019

Although it's not easy to make out what Gronk says, everyone on Twitter is convinced that the second thing he tells Brees is, "Yeah, I'm coming back."

Anyone hear Gronk say “I’m coming back”? https://t.co/9HWY4XxHFn — Justin Lund (@Jlund82) July 11, 2019

Call me crazy but I swear to god Gronk said “Yeah I’m coming back” pic.twitter.com/kkFBrVQYAU — Bostons Diehards (@WTP_BDiehards) July 11, 2019

Gronk absolutely says “Yeah I’m coming back”. https://t.co/mzevoe9wNi — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) July 11, 2019

Of course, the problem here is that no one actually knows what the two were talking about. The event was held in Los Angeles and Brees could have asked Gronk is he plans on returning to L.A. anytime soon, and an answer of "Yeah, I'm coming back" in that instance would make a lot of sense.

On the other hand, this is Gronk we're talking about and Gronk loves playing games, and it seems his favorite game this offseason is to mess with everyone on this whole retirement thing, so maybe he is coming back and he decided to tell Brees first. No matter what Gronk said, the question of whether or not he's going to come out of retirement is probably going to last all season, so you better get used to it now.

Retirement aside, Gronk had a big night at the ESPYs, where he was given the "Best Moment" award along with Dwyane Wade and Lindsey Vonn, who also both announced their retirement this year.