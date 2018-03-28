Rob Gronkowski has reportedly scored a role in a Hollywood movie alongside Mel Gibson
Could this be the beginning of Gronk's aspirations to become a Hollywood action star?
We still don't know for sure if Rob Gronkowski will play football next year, but apparently he's already taking steps to begin his transition to Hollywood.
According to a report from The Tracking Board, the Patriots tight end has reportedly been cast in a feature film titled 'Boss Level,' which will star Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Frank Grillo, and Will Sasso. The movie will be directed by Joe Carnahan, who has previously been at the helm of projects such as 'The Grey' starring Liam Neeson and 'Smokin' Aces' with Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Jeremy Piven, Ray Liotta and other A-listers. Carnahan most recently wrote the 'Death Wish' remake starring Bruce Willis.
The movie will reportedly surround "a retired special forces veteran who becomes trapped in a never-ending loop that results in his death every day." So, basically, a sequel to 'Happy Death Day.'
It's still unknown what role Gronkowski will play, but it seems rather safe to assume it'll be a minor billing and that'll he'll find his way into an action scene or two. We'll have to hope he gets to deliver at least one line.
Rumors this offseason have suggested that Gronk is considering an early retirement from football to get a head start on a Hollywood career as an action star. He's still the most dominant player at his position in football -- possibly the most dominant to ever play the game -- but more and more NFL players are willing to hang up the cleats earlier to preserve their long-term health. Gronk might be looking at all the gigs The Rock is scoring these days and thinking that seems like a more fun (and lucrative) lifestyle than the grind of professional football.
Maybe one day we'll get an action movie where Gronk seeks vengeance on the idiots who burglarized his house during Super Bowl week. Or an action movie where he seeks vengeance on Bill Belichick for not playing Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl. Either one could be fun.
