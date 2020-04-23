Rob Gronkowski hinted at NFL return to Tom Brady back in February

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired in 2019 and the second he made the decision to step away from football, people were speculating whether he would suit up again. Many thought he'd return to New England towards the end of last season to help them with another championship run. When that didn't happen and then Gronk made a deal with WWE instead, many started to realize his football days might really be over.

That was until earlier this week, when the three-time Super Bowl champion surprised the football world by not only unretiring, but reuniting with his former quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Brady decided earlier this offseason to leave Foxboro for Tampa, and while his time as a Buccaneer has not been long, getting a future Hall of Famer to join him shows he is clearly good at recruiting.

This didn't come out of nowhere, though. Gronkowski said he started thinking about coming back well before Brady made his decision to leave the team he spent 20 years with. Back in February, Gronk reached out to Brady to tell him the fire to play was back.

He described the conversations with the six-time Super Bowl champion while on a Zoom call with ESPN:

"We rarely talked about what his decision was gonna be, where I'm at. But we did talk about [it] for one second. And I told him that — we talked just real quick — like, 'Hey, you know, I'm kinda getting that fire underneath me again.' I told him, I said, 'I'm definitely interested in your decision that you make.' I didn't put any pressure on him. I said, 'But if there's a right opportunity out there, and you go somewhere and that opportunity is right."

Had Brady stayed with the Patriots, Gronkowski would have considered going back to play under head coach Bill Belichick.

"Even if you go back to the Patriots, and I feel like the opportunity is right — there's a possible chance that I will definitely love to reconnect," Gronk said.

Brady was thrilled about the potential to play with his old friend.

"And that's where the conversation started a little bit, and he was all fired up and juiced up about it. So that was something pretty cool at the moment, and in the end, it happened over time, which is pretty neat," the tight end said.

Gronk has long said he wouldn't play for any quarterback other than Brady, and when the Patriots had talks of trading No. 87 to the Detroit Lions years ago, he threatened that he'd retire before he'd ever play with someone else. Clearly not much has changed, and the almost 31 year old still holds all of his trust in the almost 43-year-old quarterback.