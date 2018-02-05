Rob Gronkowski makes wild fourth quarter TD catch to give Patriots Super Bowl lead

MINNEAPOLIS -- It took four quarters, but the Patriots finally have a lead in Super Bowl LII and it was all thanks to Rob Gronkowski.

With the Patriots trailing 32-26 in the fourth quarter, Gronk caught a four-yard pass from Tom Brady, and although a four-yard catch doesn't sound that impressive, this one definitely was. On a second-and-goal play, Brady lofted a pass up to his beastly tight end and then let Gronk do the rest.

Gronkowski catches a touchdown off the fade route #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/NHlY79A3j2 — FlurrySports (@FlurrySports) February 5, 2018

The touchdown, combined with Stephen Gostkowski's extra point, gave the Patriots their first lead of the day at 33-32. The score was also Gronk's second touchdown of the game. The tight end also caught a five-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

The Super Bowl has gone completely bonkers and if you want to keep tabs on what's happening in Minneapolis, be sure to click here and follow along in our Super Bowl live blog.