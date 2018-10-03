Rob Gronkowski misses walkthrough, status up in the air for Patriots vs. Colts on Thursday
Gronk suffered an ankle injury last week against the Dolphins and hasn't practiced this week
Last week, star New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski left the team's blowout win over the division rival Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury. The injury has been described as not that serious, but Gronk did not practice Monday and did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough, and there are apparently questions about his potential availability for Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
As Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald noted, the Patriots last year held Gronk out of a Thursday night game that was played four games after he suffered an injury.
While the injury is reportedly not serious, the quick turnaround could prevent Gronkowski from playing in Week 5.
Interestingly, the Patriots played a Thursday night game in Week 5 a year ago and encountered a similar problem with their All-Pro tight end. Gronkowski was nursing a minor thigh injury heading into the trip to Tampa Bay, and ultimately did not suit up for the game.
If Gronk indeed has to miss the game, the Patriots will presumably turn to Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister, and James Develin for more snaps at the tight end and H-back spots. Luckily for New England, No. 1 wideout Julian Edelman is returning this week from his four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. The team also figures to mix Josh Gordon in more often as well, now that he's had over two weeks of practices with the team.
Still, Gronk is the team's best passing-game weapon and he has had a strong effect on Tom Brady's performances based on his availability on game days over the years. If he's out for the game against the Colts, it figures to affect the New England offense in some form or fashion.
