Rob Gronkowski pronounces himself 'good to go' and says he'll play in Week 12

When the New England Patriots take the field for their Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets, they'll do so with one of their top offensive weapons back in the lineup. Rob Gronkowski declared on Friday that he is "good to go" for the Jets game, and stated that he is very excited to get back on the field.

Gronk at his Friday news conference:



"Good to go. Excited to be back out there on Sundays."



"I'm excited to be back out there and I'll be ready to roll. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 23, 2018

Rob Gronkowski says he’s playing against the Jets, and excited about it. pic.twitter.com/XQB7cxOLxP — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 23, 2018

Gronk sat out New England's Week 9 win over the Packers and Week 10 loss to the Titans prior to the team's bye week, missing those games due to an ankle injury. He got in practices throughout this week and is officially listed as questionable, but he says he'll be out there.

Gronkowski has been slowed this season due to various injuries, as he has caught only 29 passes for 448 yards and one touchdown in seven games. His averages of 4.1 catches per game and 64 receiving yards per game are some of the lowest marks of his career, with the only totals ranking lower being his rookie year and the 2016 season where he was injured and did not play at full strength for most of the year before eventually getting shut down for good.

Gronk, now 29, reportedly considered retiring this offseason due to his various ailments, but ultimately decided to play for at least one more year. The Patriots also reportedly tried to trade him to the Lions during the offseason, but he threatened to retire rather than go to Detroit. It would not be at all surprising if the 2018 season were the last of his career, and with both Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's time presumably winding down as well, we could be in store for a completely new Patriots era within the next few seasons.